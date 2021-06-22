Sweden vs Poland Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 33 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns to the fold with another set of crucial group matches this week as Sweden lock horns with Poland at the Kestovsky Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams will be looking for a strong finish to their Group E campaigns and need a victory in this fixture.

Sweden have punched above their weight at Euro 2020 this year and can potentially top their group this year. The Swedes have a robust squad and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Poland, on the other hand, made a poor start to their Euro 2020 campaign but bounced back with a strong performance against Spain. The Poles have impressive players at their disposal and have a point to prove against Sweden.

Poland's #EURO2020 knockout stage hopes are alive! 👏



All eyes on Sweden... pic.twitter.com/DblXXmTaOz — 90min (@90min_Football) June 19, 2021

Sweden vs Poland Head-to-Head

Sweden have a good record against Poland and have won 14 matches out of a total of 26 games played between the two teams. Poland have won only eight games against Sweden and will need to take it up a notch this week.

The previous match between the two European sides took place in 2004 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Sweden. Both teams have improved in recent years and will be intent on proving their mettle at Euro 2020.

Sweden form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Poland form guide: D-L-D-D-L

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Sweden vs Poland: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Poland need to win this game

Robert Lewandowski is unsurprisingly Poland's leading goalscorer of all time and has scored an impressive 67 goals for his country. The Bayern Munich striker scored his first goal of the competition against Spain over the weekend and will be intent on adding to his tally in this match.

Sweden, on the other hand, have an excellent record at the Euros and are unbeaten in their last eight games in the competition. The Scandinavian giants have also kept clean sheets in their last four matches at the Euros and will be confident ahead of this game.

Spain now guaranteed to go through with a draw, so long as Poland don't beat Sweden.

This is now set up farcical self-parody of an elimination. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 21, 2021

Poland hold the upper hand as far as international tournaments are concerned, however, and have won the only game played between the two teams at the 1974 World Cup by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Sweden have an excellent recent record against Poland and have won the last five games played between the two teams. The Swedes have scored 11 goals in these five matches, conceding only one in the process.

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi