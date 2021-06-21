Sweden vs Poland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with another important Group E match this week as Poland take on Sweden at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams will be intent on reaching the knock-outs this summer and need a victory in this fixture.

Sweden have grown in stature over the past two games and are currently at the top of their group. The Scandinavian outfit already has one foot in the next round but will need to be wary of a negative result in this match.

Poland, on the other hand, rejuvenated their Euro 2020 campaign with an impressive draw against Spain over the weekend. The Poles did slump to a shock defeat against Slovakia in their first game of the competition and will need to be at their best against Sweden.

Brighton and Poland midfielder Jakub Moder is due to undergo an MRI scan today on a knee injury.



He is a doubt for #POL's final Group E game against Sweden on Wednesday after missing training this morning. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 21, 2021

Sweden vs Poland Head-to-Head

Sweden have an excellent record against Poland and have won 14 matches out of a total of 26 games played between the two teams. Poland have managed only eight victories against Sweden and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2004 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Sweden. Poland have shown tremendous improvement over the past decade and have a point to prove in this match.

Sweden form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Poland form guide: D-L-D-D-L

Sweden vs Poland Team News

Sweden have a good squad

Sweden

Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg is currently carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this match. Dejan Kulusevski has completed his quarantine period, however, and has rejoined the squad ahead of this match.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: Mattias Svanberg

Suspended: None

Poland have a depleted squad

Poland

Jakob Moder is yet another addition to Poland's growing list of injuries and is likely to miss out on this fixture. Grzegorz Krychowiak served his suspension against Spain and will be available against Sweden.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek, Krystian Bielik, Arkadiusz Reca

Doubtful: Jakub Moder, Lukasz Fabianski

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Poland Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Danielson, Victor Lindelof, Carl Mikael Lustig; Kristoffer Olsen, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg

Poland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Tymoteusz Puchacz, Kamil Jozwiak, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski

Sweden vs Poland Prediction

Sweden have punched above their weight at Euro 2020 and are legitimate dark horses going into the next round. The likes of Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg have stepped up admirably in the absence of Ibrahimovic and will need to take it up a notch for the remainder of the competition.

Poland, on the other hand, rely heavily on Robert Lewandowski to bail them out of difficult situations and will need their talisman at his best this week. Sweden have a better balance at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand in this match.

Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Poland

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi