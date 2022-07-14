Sweden vs Portugal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Sweden will take on Portugal in the third round of group stage fixtures at the Women's Euro 2022 on Sunday.

Sweden drew their opening game of the tournament against a much-fancied Holland line-up and come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Switzerland.

Portugal also drew their opening outing. However, they were edged out in the dying minutes by the Netherlands in their second group stage outing, which they lost 3-2.

Sweden vs Portugal Head-to-Head

Portugal have been the slightly dominant side in this fixture as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won five games out of a total of 10 fixtures played between the two sides. Only a couple of victories went in favor of the Swedes, with the remaining ties ending in draws.

Portugal beat Sweden by 3-2 in the previous meeting between the two sides.

Sweden form guide: D-W

Portugal form guide: D-L

Sweden vs Portugal Team News

Sweden

Stina Blackstenius is carrying an injury at the moment and might not feature in this Women's European Championship game. Fridolina Rolfo has been exceptional over the past year and will need to step up on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Fridolina Rolfo

Suspended: None

Portugal

Star player Jessica Silva is expected to lead the team and most importantly make up for her absence in the previous edition due to injury.

The 19-year-old Benfica striker, Kika Nazareth, is managed by super agent Jorge Mendes. However, it is unclear if she will play on Sunday after being neglected in the opening two games.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kika Nazareth

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Portugal Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hedvig Lindahl; Hanna Glas, Amanda Ilestedt, Magdalena Eriksson, Jonna Andersson; Filippa Angeldal, Nathalie Bjorn, Kosovare Asllani; Sofia Jakobsson, Fridolina Rolfo, Lina Hurtig.

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3 ): Ines Pereira (GK), Catarina Amado, Carole Costa, Diana Gomes, Joana Marchao, Dolores Silva, Andreia Jacinto, Andreia Norton, Ana Borges, Jessica Silva, Diana Silva

Sweden vs Portugal Prediction

Portugal have found themselves sitting on the edge of Group C after their recent loss to Holland. They are in desperate need of points to have any chance of staying alive in the competition.

We expect a close match between the two teams and a draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Sweden 2-2 Portugal

