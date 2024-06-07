Sweden vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Sweden will entertain Serbia at the Friends Arena in an international friendly on Sunday. The hosts will conclude the ongoing international break after this match while the visitors will travel to Germany to continue their UEFA Euro 2024 preparations.

The hosts met Denmark in a friendly earlier this week and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Alexander Isak equalized in the ninth minute after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg broke the deadlock in the second minute and Christian Eriksen restored Denmark's lead in the 86th minute.

The visitors squared off against Austria in a friendly earlier this week and also suffered a 2-1 defeat. They conceded twice early on in the first half and Strahinja Pavlović halved the deficit in the 35th minute.

Trending

Sweden vs Serbia Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns four times in all competitions thus far. These meetings have produced conclusive results with the the visitors leading 3-1 in wins. They last met in the UEFA Nations League in 2022, with Serbia recording a 5-1 win on aggregate in two meetings.

Sweden form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Serbia form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Sweden vs Serbia Team News

Sweden

Hjalmar Ekdal suffered an injury against Denmark and has left the training camp. Samuel Gustafson also picked up an injury in training and is a doubt.

Injured: Hjalmar Ekdal

Doubtful: Samuel Gustafson

Suspended: None

Serbia

Nemanja Maksimović suffered a knock in the friendly against Austria and is unlikely to be risked in this match. There are no other reported absentees for them in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nemanja Maksimović

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Serbia Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelöf, Jens Cajuste; Anton Salétros, Simon Olsson; Niclas Eliasson, Dejan Kulusevski, Anthony Elanga; Alexander Isak

Serbia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Srdjan Babic; Filip Kostic, Sasa Lukic; Andrija Živković, Dusan Tadic, Lazar Samardžić; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Sweden vs Serbia Prediction

Blågult have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, with three wins and three losses apiece. They have won their last 11 friendlies at home and will look to build on that form.

This match has special significance for the home team as this has been organized by the Swedish FA to celebrate the career and achievements of Zlatan Ibrahimović, who retired last year.

The Eagles have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, failing to score twice in that period. They have suffered four losses in their last five away games, which is a cause for concern. They have won three of their four meetings against the hosts, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors will look to avoid injuries in this match and might opt for an inexperienced squad here. The hosts will look to win this match to give Ibrahimovic a good send-off.

Nonetheless, considering their current form and recent history, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Sweden 2-2 Serbia