Sweden vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Sweden take on Serbia on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will need to step up in this fixture.
Serbia are in second place in their Nations League group and have been fairly impressive so far. The Balkan outfit thrashed Slovenia by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Sweden, on the other hand, are in third place in their League B group and will need to turn their campaign around. The Scandinavian giants suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Norway in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Sweden vs Serbia Head-to-Head
Sweden and Serbia are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.
The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2012 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Sweden. Serbia gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Sweden form guide: L-W-L-W-L
Serbia form guide: W-L-L-W-W
Sweden vs Serbia Team News
Sweden
Victor Lindelof, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Albin Ekdal, and Martin Olsson are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marcus Danielson retired from international football last week and will not be available for selection.
Injured: Victor Lindelof, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Albin Ekdal, Martin Olsson
Doubtful: Kerim Mrabti
Unavailable: Marcus Danielson
Serbia
Dusan Vlahovic is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Serbia are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team against Sweden this week.
Injured: Dusan Vlahovic
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
Sweden vs Serbia Predicted XI
Sweden Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Carl Starfelt, Joakim Nilsson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Emil Forsberg, Jesper Karlstrom, Kristoffer Olsson; Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak, Viktor Claesson
Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Nemanja Radonjic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Kostic; Dusan Tadic, Andrija Zivkovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic
Sweden vs Serbia Prediction
Sweden have excellent players at their disposal but are yet to meet expectations in the UEFA Nations League. With many of their senior veterans ruled out, the likes of Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak will need to step up and prove their mettle this week.
Serbia were at their clinical best against Slovenia and have grown in stature over the past year. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Thursday.
Prediction: Sweden 2-2 Serbia