Sweden vs Slovenia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Sweden will host Slovenia at the Friends Arena on Tuesday night in the final round of their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign.

The Blue and Yellow have endured a disastrous Nations League campaign so far and are in danger of relegation to the lower league. They were beaten 4-1 by group leaders Serbia last time out, with Victor Claesson's opening goal being long forgotten at the final whistle.

Sweden sit rock-bottom in their group with just three points picked up so far. Failure to win on Tuesday will confirm relegation for Janne Andersson's men.

Slovenia kicked off the continental showpiece sluggishly, going winless in their first four games. However, they picked up their first win of the competition on Saturday, coming from behind to beat Norway 2-1 via goals from Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko.

The away side have picked up five points from five games and sit third in their group. With promotion now out of their reach, the Slovenians will be looking to avoid defeat this week to retain their League B status.

Sweden vs Slovenia Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Sweden and Slovenia. The hosts are undefeated in all three matchups, winning twice and drawing the other.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture, with the Blue and Yellow winning 2-0.

Sweden Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Slovenia Form Guide: W-D-D-L-L

Sweden vs Slovenia Team News

Sweden

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak has picked up an injury and has returned to his club.

Injured: Alexander Isak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovenia

Zan Karnicnik came off injured last time out and is a doubt for the midweek clash. Andraz Sporar and Jasmin Kurtic have both been suspended from Tuesday's game due to an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Zan Karnicnik

Suspended: Andraz Sporar, Jasmin Kurtic

Sweden vs Slovenia Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robin Olsen; Daniel Sundgren, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Ludwig Augustinsson; Jesper Karlstrom, Mattias Svanberg, Emil Forsberg; Dejan Kulusevski, Viktor Gyokeres, Anthony Elanga

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Petar Stojanovic, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, Gregor Sikosek; Domen Crnigoj, Tomi Horvat, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Benjamin Verbic; Benjamin Sesko, Luka Zahovic

Sweden vs Slovenia Prediction

Sweden are on a four-game losing streak and have now lost seven of their last nine matches across all competitions. They have lost their last two games on home turf after winning the previous five on the bounce and will be desperate for a result here.

Slovenia's latest result ended a six-game winless streak across all competitions but marked just their second victory in their last 10 games across all competitions. Neither side are in encouraging form and they could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Sweden 1-1 Slovenia

