Sweden vs Spain: Match preview, predicted XI, betting odds and more | Euro 2020 Qualifier

Captain fantastic - Sergio Ramos celebrates his goal for Spain against Sweden last time out

Spain head to Sweden on the cusp of qualifying for Euro 2020. They need just a point to book their ticket for next summer's European showpiece.

Last time out, La Roja were cruising to the final whistle before things went horribly wrong. With qualification seemingly in the bag thanks to a lone Saul Niguez strike, and champagne bottles cued up to celebrate captain Sergio Ramos' milestone of 168 caps, Kepa Arrizabalaga fluffed his lines to give Norway a route back into the game.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Joshua King converted from the spot against Robert Moreno's men, prompting the Spaniards to halt their celebrations and resume their quest for a ticket to Euro 2020.

On the other hand it was plain sailing for Sweden in their last fixture, as they brushed Malta aside 0-4 away. They have had a commendable run of form in the qualifiers, with 4 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat.

Sweden's only defeat came against La Roja at the Santiago Bernabeu. Janne Andersson's men gave Spain a run for their money early on, but their opponents put three goals past them - thanks to Sergio Ramos, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alvaro Morata.

Alvaro Morata

Venue and kickoff information

Venue: Friends Arena, Solna

Date: 15 October 2019

Kickoff: 7.45 pm (BST)

Head to head

In 14 previous encounters played between the sides, Spain have won seven times and lost thrice. These teams have also shared the spoils on four occasions.

La Roja have scored 24 goals in contrast to Sweden's 15.

Form guide (oldest first)

Sweden: W L W D W

Spain: W W W W D

Did you know?

The Spaniards are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run that stretches back to November 2018.

Also, the last time Sweden beat La Roja was in 2006. Spain have defeated Sweden in the last three encounters between the sides.

Predicted XI

Sweden (4-4-2): Robin Olson, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Pierre Bengtsson, Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak

Spain (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Juan Bernat, Inigo Martinez, Raul Albiol, Jesus Navas, Saul Niguez, Sergio Busquets, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Oyarzabal, Gerard Moreno

Match prediction

Sweden will come out of the tunnel all fired up and ready to close the five-point gap at the top of Group F. They will also be buoyed by the fact that the Spanish defence will be missing captain Sergio Ramos, who has been the only mainstay at centre-half since Gerard Pique's retirement.

However, expect the Spaniards to valiantly surmount the odds and clinch qualification.

Final score: Sweden 1-2 Spain