Sweden vs Spain Preview: Where to watch | European Qualifier

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 9 // 15 Oct 2019, 17:31 IST

Spanish players celebrate during the previous clash between these two sides

Robert Moreno's Spain travel to Sweden in need of just a point to clinch qualification. They sit atop Group F on 19 points, 5 above the Swedes who are in second place.

In their last encounter, La Roja looked to be cruising towards a victory, with a Saul Niguez strike putting them in the ascendancy. However, Kepa Arrizabalaga made a blunder as he clattered into the Norwegian captain, handing the opposition a lifeline.

Joshua King stepped up to take the spot-kick and ensured the spoils were shared, halting La Roja's celebrations. Despite the setback, Robert Moreno's men need just a point to book a ticket to next year's European showpiece.

Sweden, on the other hand, didn't break sweat in their last encounter, as they masterfully swatted away Malta 0-4 away from home. The Swedes have been dominant during the qualifiers, with four wins, two draws, and just one defeat.

Their only loss so far came at the hands of Spain, 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Morata, and Mikel Oyarzabal getting on the scoresheet.

Both sides have clashed a total of 14 times in the past, and Spain has had the upper hand with 7 wins. The Swedes have been victorious on 3 occasions and shared the spoils 4 times, whilst scoring 15 goals in contrast to La Roja's 24.

The last time Sweden beat Spain was in 2006, and interestingly enough, they will be hosting La Roja once again at the scene of that 2-0 triumph - Solna.

Sergio Ramos celebrated a record 168th cap against Norway, but he also picked up a third yellow card. He will miss this clash due to suspension, and will likely be replaced by Raul Albiol who will partner Inigo Martinez in defence.

Victor Lindelof missed Sweden's convincing win against Malta, but he should reprise his role at centre-half for this game alongside Andreas Granqvist.

Where to watch

United States: ESPNews, TUDN USA, UniMas, Univision NOW

Date: October 15, 2019

Kickoff: 7.45 pm (BST)