Sweden 1-0 Switzerland: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018

Sourav Saha FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 857 // 03 Jul 2018, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Swedish fans enjoy their team's victory

Scorers: Emil Forsberg 66th minute

Human beings by default are a stickler for routines. Be it the milkman who delivers the milk at the exact time or on a day to day level when one is getting ready for work. For players it might be kissing a teammate’s head to wrapping a cloth on their unmentionables - such things are not unheard of. The more pressure the players find themselves in the more innovative rituals they tend to embrace.

That said, when the last 16 tie between Sweden and Switzerland became a reality, this author expected a fast and furious game as both the teams are well balanced and always play with a certain doomsday enthusiasm, unlike so many other teams. Also, with nothing to lose and everything to gain, one could have expected an open tie.

With St. Petersburg being the host venue, there was an air of expectation that this was the most unpredictable tie of the World Cup. Both teams have played some decent football over the course of this tournament with an inability to finish. And as early as the second minute those hallmarks were on display.

And that continued to be the theme of the game as it broke into a litany of errors punctuated by lively counter-attacks and panicked shooting from both sides. Despite the football on display, it was an absorbing watch because of its unpredictability. Here is a look at some of those unpredictable moments:-

#1 Angry Andersson inspires Sweden

Janne Andersson has been instrumental in cultivating the culture of togetherness

Janne Andersson, the Swedish coach was all smiles as his side qualified for the quarter-finals. The tournament has been a tumultuous one for Sweden and the manager. Having beaten South Korea in their first game and then being subjected to a heartbreaking defeat in the last minute against Germany, it has been a summer of ups and downs for the former IFK Norrköping manager.

The Swede relies on the idea of togetherness and has implemented this across the current squad as well, with all players playing for each other rather than themselves. With Zlatan gone as a figurehead, the team now consists of players that work hard for each other. Having gotten the team through the playoffs, the Swede has now taken his team into uncharted territory.

The Swedes are now in the quarters and while they are still a long way from emulating their 1958 record when they finished as runners-up, one cannot rule them out given the way the World Cup has panned out. Despite being denied a late penalty late on, the Swedes will celebrate well into the night as they cherish their first appearance in the quarters since USA 1994, where they ended up in third place.