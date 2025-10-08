Sweden vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

The action resumes in Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Sweden take on Switzerland at Strawberry Arena on Friday. The most recent encounter between the two sides came in the 2018 World Cup, with Emil Forsberg netting the only goal of the game to hand the Blagult a 1-0 victory and send them through to the quarterfinals.
It has been an underwhelming start to the qualifiers for Sweden, who have managed just one point after the opening two matches in Group B.
The Blagult were held to a 2-2 draw by Slovenia in the Group B opener on September 5, three days before suffering a shock 2-0 loss against Kosovo at the Pristina City Stadium.
Sweden, who sit level on points with rock-bottom Slovenia in the table, will need to be at their best on Friday as they go up against their toughest challenge on paper in the group.
Switzerland, on the other hand, made light work of Slovenia last time out as they cruised to a 3-0 victory when the two sides squared off at St. Jakob-Park.
This came three days after Murat Yakin’s side kicked off their qualifying campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory over Kosovo courtesy of strikes from Manuel Akanji, Silvan Widmer and a brace from striker Breel Embolo.
Switzerland, who are currently 17th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, head into Friday’s game on a run of five consecutive victories, scoring 18 goals and conceding three since a 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland on March 21.
Sweden vs Switzerland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Sweden hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 11 of the last 28 meetings between the two nations.
- Switzerland have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.
- Their first encounter ended in a 1-0 victory in favor of Switzerland back in 1920, while their last meeting came in July 2018, with Sweden claiming a 1-0 win in the World Cup round of 16.
- While Switzerland have won each of their most recent five games, Sweden are unbeaten in eight of their last nine competitive matches, claiming six wins and two draws since November 2023.
Sweden vs Switzerland Prediction
While it has been a slow start to the campaign for Sweden, Switzerland have come out guns blazing and will be looking to keep the ball rolling. Both sides boast the quality needed to secure maximum points here, but we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts in a thrilling stalemate.
Prediction: Sweden 2-2 Switzerland
Sweden vs Switzerland Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Switzerland’s last five games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of the visitors’ last 10 outings)