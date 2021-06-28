Sweden vs Ukraine Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 44 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another set of knock-out matches this week as Sweden take on Ukraine at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Both teams will look to pull off a few surprises at Euro 2020 and will be intent on winning this fixture.

Ukraine did not have a particularly comfortable group campaign but did manage to trouble the likes of Austria and the Netherlands. Shevchenko's charges do have a few tricks up their sleeve but will have a mountain to climb in this match.

Sweden, on the other hand, have consistently punched above their weight at Euro 2020 and are one of the dark horses of the tournament at the moment. The Scandinavian giants have performed admirably so far and have a point to prove against Europe's bigwigs this summer.

MILES TRAVELLED BY LAST-16 NATIONS

Switzerland - 7,245

Sweden - 6,644

Wales - 5,382

Czech Rep - 4,995

Belgium - 4,824

Ukraine - 3,757

Portugal - 3,696

Austria - 3,495

Croatia - 1,828

Spain - 1,530

France - 1,173

Holland - 1,111

Italy - 898

Germany - 572

Denmark - 395

England - 0 — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) June 24, 2021

Sweden vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

Sweden have a surprisingly poor record against Ukraine and have won only one out of four matches played between the two teams. Ukraine have managed three victories against Sweden but will have to work hard in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2011 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Ukraine. Sweden have shown tremendous improvement over the years and will be intent on improving their record in this fixture.

Sweden form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-D

Ukraine form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: L-W-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Sweden vs Ukraine: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Ukraine need to win this game

Ukraine have lost seven of their last eight matches at the Euros and will face another stern challenge against Sweden this week. The Ukrainians reached the Round of 16 on the back of a hard-fought victory against North Macedonia and will have to play out of their skins in this encounter.

Sweden, on the other hand, are one of only five unbeaten teams remaining in the competition and have managed seven points from their three group matches. The Swedes have grown as a unit but will need to be wary of an upset in this fixture.

Sweden are massive man. Now need to show Ukraine who’s the best blue and yellow team. We move #SWE pic.twitter.com/7xdQIADjVe — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 23, 2021

Since their historic 1-0 victory against Spain in the UEFA Nations League last year, Ukraine have won only three out of their 11 matches over the past year. Shevchenko's men play an entertaining brand of football but will need to be much more robust to stand a chance against Sweden.

The previous meeting between the two teams in 2011 saw Ukrainian legend Andriy Shevchenko score both goals in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for his side. Shevchenko is now Ukraine's manager and remains his country's most prolific goalscorer of all time with 48 goals. Their current striker Andriy Yarmolenko is six goals behind and will likely surpass the legend in a few months' time.

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi