Sweden vs Uzbekistan prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

The international break continues into the weekend and will see Sweden host Uzbekistan on Sunday in a friendly encounter. The game will be played at the Friends Arena in Sweden.

Sweden shook off their Euro 2020 disappointments on Thursday as they took a massive step towards 2022 World Cup qualification. They defeated Spain 2-1 in their World Cup Qualifiers with goals from Alexander Isak and Viktor Claesson completing a comeback for the Swedes.

Sweden now sit top of their group with nine points out of nine. They have also played a game less than second-placed Spain and a win would move them five points clear at the top of the table.

The Swedes will however take a break from the qualifiers with a friendly against Uzbekistan. The game is set to be played on Sunday and will serve as preparation for hosts, who face Greece next week.

Uzbekistan have had their World Cup dreams extinguished since June as they failed to advance from their group. Therefore, their only game this international break is against Sweden and they will be looking to get a win over one of Europe's finest.

Sweden vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head

The game on Sunday will be the first-ever meeting between Sweden and Uzbekistan.

Sweden have been very impressive under manager Jan Andersson lately. They have lost just one of their last 10 games and have won eight in that period.

Uzbekistan are set to begin a new spell under newly appointed manager Srecko Katanec who will hope to begin with a win.

Sweden Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Uzbekistan Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Sweden vs Uzbekistan Team News

Sweden

Sweden came off their last game unscathed and have every player available for selection ahead of Sunday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan also do not have any absentees ahead of their meeting with Sweden. There are a couple of players in line to make their international debut for the country.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Uzbekistan Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pontus Dahlberg, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Joakim Nilsson, Martin Olsson; Viktor Claesson, Jens Cajuste, Albin Ekdal, Ken Sema; Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak

Uzbekistan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sandzar Kuvvatov; Khozhiakbar Alizhonov, Abdullah Abdullaev, Dostonbek Tursunov, Ibrokhim Yuldoshev; Vagiz Galiulin, Odildzhon Khamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov; Oleg Zoteev, Eldor Shomurodov

Sweden vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Sweden are rated 17th in the FIFA rankings for countries. They have lost just one of their last 10 games and have not lost a friendly game since 2019.

The 83rd ranked team in the world, Uzbekistan have lost six of their last 10 games and will be looking to get off to a good start under their new manager.

Although Sweden may not field their strongest possible XI, they should have more than enough to win the game on Sunday.

Prediction: Sweden 3-0 Uzbekistan

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Shardul Sant