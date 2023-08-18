Sweden Women vs Australia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

Sweden Women will face off against Australia Women at Lang Park in the FIFA Women's World Cup third-place match on Saturday.

Sweden Women vs Australia Women Preview

Sweden are set to play their fourth third-place match in the FIFA Women's World Cup. This was clearly not their objective, as the team were gunning for their first title in the competition. However, winning bronze could be worthwhile compensation for the immense efforts they have deployed in this edition.

After knocking out the United States and Japan, Blågult became the top candidate for the title. They were favored by most predictions to overcome Spain in the semi-finals but they lost 2-1. Defeating Australia at home would be another huge feat but Sweden are highly motivated.

Australia reached the semi-finals for the first time in this edition. They were not billed to get the better of high-flying England and so their 3-1 defeat did not come as a surprise. However, the home side will hope to offer something to their supporters for their unwavering devotion to the team so far in the competition.

The Matildas will also make history if they win bronze as their best record remains a fourth-place finish. They will certainly enjoy a huge push but will that be enough to break Sweden? The Swedish team are one of the most complete in the tournament, boasting an impressive attack, midfield, and defense.

Sweden vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sweden have played 46 World Cup matches, winning 27 as opposed to 10 wins in 32 matches for Australia.

Sweden have lost only once in the ongoing World Cup.

Sweden have scored 10 goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Australia have lost twice in the World Cup, scoring 11 goals and conceding six.

Sweden have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Australia have won thrice and lost twice.

Sweden vs Australia Prediction

Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt is aiming to finish as the tournament's top scorer. With four goals, she is trailing Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa by one goal and could equal or surpass that on Saturday. Rebecka Blomqvist is another goal-puncher Sweden can count on. She boasts three goals.

Australia were disorganized early in the game against England. They will aim to stay tight this time. The duo of Hayley Raso and Steph Catley are expected to lead the team once more.

Sweden come into the game as the favorites based on experience and team play.

Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Australia

Sweden vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sweden to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sweden to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Australia to score - Yes