Sweden Women vs Denmark Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2025 

Sweden host Denmark at the Strawberry Arena in Solna on Tuesday for their final group fixture in Group 4 of 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League. Both sides fight it out for a place in the finals with their points share currently tied at nine each.

Ad

Ranked sixth in the world, the Blagult are currently at the top of the group table by virtue of goal difference. They also haven't lost a game in the competition yet, winning twice and drawing in three games.

In their latest outing, Peter Gerhardsson's side held Italy to a goaless stalemate in Parma last week following some exceptional defending. Le Azzurre mustered five shots on target in the game and held 54% possession, but couldn't find a way past Sweden.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Denmark recovered from a heavy 3-0 loss to Italy to see off Wales 1-0 on matchday five. Pernille Harder struck the only goal of the game in the 48th minute as the Dragons failed to claw their way back into the game.

With a goal difference of zero right now, the Red and White need a win here to knock Sweden off their perch and advance into the final round of the Nations League.

Ad

Sweden Women vs Denmark Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sweden and Denmark have struck seven goals each in five Nations League fixtures so far.

The Blagult are ranked sixth in the world. Their Nordic neighbors are five places adrift in the rankings.

Sweden are unbeaten in their last 10 games, winning six. Their most recent two outings have ended in draws though: 1-1 vs Wales and 0-0 vs Italy (both in the ongoing Nations League campaign).

Since the start of 2024, Denmark have played 12 international games and drawn none. They've lost five times and won seven.

The Red and White have won both their away games in 2025 so far: 3-1 vs Italy and 2-1 vs Wales.

Ad

Sweden Women vs Denmark Women Prediction

The Blagult only need a draw here and will rely on their stoic defense to shut out their neighbors. Denmark are no pushovers and will give them a tough run for their money, but the hosts should nick this one, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Sweden Women 1-0 Denmark Women

Sweden Women vs Denmark Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sweden Women to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More