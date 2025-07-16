Sweden Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Sweden Women and England Women will square off in the second quarterfinal of the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at Letzigrund Stadion.

Sweden concluded their group stage campaign with a thumping 4-1 comeback win over Germany. They went behind to Juie Brand's seventh-minute strike, but Stina Blackstenius continued her fine run of form to draw the game level five minutes later. Smilla Holmberg and Fridolina Rolfo scored on either side of Carlotta Wamser's 31st-minute red card for Germany. Lina Hurtig stepped off the bench to complete the rout with 10 minutes left on the clock.

England, meanwhile, thrashed Wales 6-1 in their final group game. They were four goals up at the break, with Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo scoring a goal each. Bethany Mead and Agnes Beever-Jones scored on either side of Hannah Cain's consolation strike.

The win saw the Lionesses book their spot in the knockout rounds as runners-up in Group D on six points. Sweden finished top of Group C with maximum points from three games.

The winner of this tie will face either Norway or Italy in the semifinal.

Sweden Women vs England Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sweden have won six of the last 14 head-to-head games. England have been victorious three times while five games were drawn.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in July 2024 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate in the Euro Qualifiers.

Sweden are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run, winning 11 games in this sequence.

England's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Eight of Sweden's last nine games have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Sweden Women vs England Women Prediction

Sweden are competing in the knockout rounds of the Women's Euros for the ninth successive tournament. They have won their last five games on the bounce, with the most recent being their comprehensive win over Germany. That win would give the Scandinavians the confidence that they can go all the way in search of a first Euros triumph since 1984.

England, for their part, are the defending European champions. They started their title defense with a defeat to France but rebounded with comfortable wins over the Netherlands and Wales.

We are backing Sarina Wiegman's side to claim a narrow, close-fought win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sweden Women 1-2 England Women

Sweden Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

