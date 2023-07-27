Sweden Women vs Italy Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2023

Sweden Women and Italy Women will continue their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup when they square up at the Sky Stadium on Saturday.

The Swedes started their tournament on a winning note as they came from behind to defeat South Africa 2-1 in their opening game. Hildah Magaia put the African champions ahead in the 48th minute, while Fridolina Rolfo leveled matters in the 65th minute. Amanda Ilestedt won the game with a last-gasp goal for the Blue and Yellow.

Italy, meanwhile, also left it late to claim maximum points against Argentina. Substitute Cristiana Girelli rose highest to head home in the 87th minute to help her nation claim the win.

The win saw Le Azzurre climb to second spot in Group G on three points. Sweden lead the way at the summit of the standings.

Sweden Women vs Italy Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides. Sweden lead 15-3.

Their most recent clash came in February 2022 when Sweden claimed a 6-5 penalty shootout victory in the Algarve Cup following a 1-1 draw.

Italy have conceded just three first-half goals in their last 13 internationals.

Five of Sweden's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Italy's 15 defeats against Sweden are the joint-most that they have managed against any nation.

Sweden have lost just one of their last 10 World Cup group stage games (six wins).

Sweden have not won back-to-back games since July 2022.

Sweden Women vs Italy Women Prediction

Sweden are one of the most consistent sides in the women's game. They will be aiming to match or surpass their run to the semifinal in France four years ago.

Italy made it to the last eight in 2019 and are on course to qualify for the knockout rounds having won their opening game last week. Another victory here would all but guarantee them a spot in the round of 16.

Sweden have been dominant in head-to-head games and are responsible for the joint-most defeats suffered by Italy against any particular team. We are backing the Swedes to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Italy

Sweden Women vs Italy Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sweden to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half