Sweden Women vs South Africa Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2023

Sweden Women and South Africa Women will kickstart their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup sojourn at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

The Swedes are coming into the game on the back of an exhilarating six-goal thriller in a friendly against Scandinavian neighbors Norway. The see-saw game saw both sides take the lead at various points, with Olivia Schough and Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum scoring injury-time goals for either side to ensure the spoils were shared.

South Africa, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Costa Rica with a routine 2-0 victory in their final pre-tournament friendly last week. Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia scored in either half to guide Banyana Banyana to victory.

The Swedes booked their spot at the World Cup as Group A winners in the qualifiers, having garnered 22 points from eight games. South Africa qualified as African champions after winning their maiden continental title at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Italy and Argentina complete the quartet of teams in Group G of the World Cup.

Sweden Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Sweden are unbeaten with three wins and a draw. The draw came in their most recent clash, a goalless stalemate in a friendly in January 2019.

Both nations were also grouped together in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

South Africa have won just three of their last 10 games (five losses) and conceded at least three times in four of those five defeats.

Sweden have kept a first-half clean sheet in seven of their last eight games.

South Africa have not scored before halftime in seven of their last 10 games.

Sweden Women vs South Africa Women Prediction

Sweden are the favorites to top the group and will be aiming to surpass their third-placed finish in France four years ago.

South Africa, for their part, won a first major trophy at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations last year and coach Desiree Ellis is raising expectations for higher achievements.

Sweden's form coming into the tournament has not been up to par but the side ranked third by FIFA will expect to step up on the global stage. We are backing the Blagult to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sweden 2-0 South Africa

Sweden Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sweden to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half