Sweden Women vs USA Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2023

Sweden Women and USA Women will continue their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup when they square off in the round of 16 at the AAMI Park on Sunday.

The Swedes booked their spot in the knockout rounds courtesy of their first-placed finish in Group G ahead of Italy, Sweden and Argentina. They wrapped up their group stage campaign with a routine 2-0 victory over Sweden. Rebecka Blomqvist and Elin Rubensson scored late second-half goals to ensure the Yellow and Blue finished with maximum points.

The USA, meanwhile, finished as runners-up in Group E behind the Netherlands having garnered five points from three games. Their final group game came in a goalless draw against Portugal last week.

USA Women vs Sweden Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides. The USA have 23 wins to their name, while Sweden were victorious on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2021 when Sweden claimed a 3-0 win in the 2020 Olympics.

Sweden were one of three sides to qualify with maximum points from the group stage in this World Cup, alongside England and Japan.

The USA have won their opening knockout game at each edition of the World Cup, scoring at least two goals in all but one of the previous eight games.

Sweden and USA have clashed in six of the previous eight World Cups, including each of the last five.

The result at halftime has been replicated at fulltime in each of the six head-to-head meetings at the World Cup.

The USA are on a 12-game unbeaten streak, with consecutive draws against Netherlands and Portugal halting a 10-game winning run.

Sweden Women vs USA Women Prediction

The USA were far from impressive coming into the tournament but were still heavy favorites to win a three-peat due to their pedigree and quality. However, things haven't gone to plan for the five-time world champions as they have flattered to deceive. They narrowly navigated their way through the group stage and were inches away from being eliminated, with only the post coming to their rescue in injury time against Portugal.

This has led to pressure on coach Vlatko Andonovski but the 46-year-old can bank on the services of some of the greatest players of all time within his ranks.

Sweden have been one of the most consistent sides in this tournament. This could be the best opportunity to see off their most recurring stumbling block towards a maiden world title. This World Cup has been full of unexpected twists and shocks and we are backing the Scandinavians to progress with an extra-time victory.

Prediction: Sweden 1-1 USA (Sweden to qualify after extra time)

Sweden Women vs USA Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Sweden to win in extra time)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals in normal time

Bold Tip - Sweden to qualify