Swift vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2023

Swift Hesperange will host Slovan Bratislava in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Wednesday.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 1-1 draw in Slovakia last week. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Dominik Stolz's 22nd-minute opener from the spot in the 22nd minute canceled out by Vladimir Weiss just three minutes later. Juraj Kucka received his marching orders for Bratislava in first-half injury time.

Both sides will resume their quest to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday. The winner of this tie will face either Hamrun Spartans or Maccabi Haifa in the second round of the qualifiers.

Swift vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two teams.

Eight of Swift's last 11 competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Slovan are aiming to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time.

Swift are competing in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers for the first time. They lost their two previous ties in European competition.

Swift have scored at least twice in eight of their last 11 competitive games.

Swift Hesperange are on a seven-game unbeaten run and have drawn each of their last three games.

Each of Slovan Bratislava's last five away games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Swift vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Slovan Bratislava were disappointingly held to a draw on home turf in the first leg despite entering the game as overwhelming favorites. However, they proved their mettle to settle for a draw, having played the entirety of the second half one man down.

Swift, for their part, can draw inspiration from their displays in the first leg and another fast start on home turf could boost their chances of progressing to the next round.

Both sides still have it all to play for and could go all out for the win. However, Slovan Bratislava's superior experience could come to the fore and we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Swift 1-2 Slovan Bratislava

Swift vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slovan Bratislava to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Slovan Bratislava to score over 1.5 goals