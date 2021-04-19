Swindon Town vs Portsmouth prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Portsmouth visit bottom-side Swindon Town at the County Ground hoping to climb into League One's sixth place and be in the reckoning for the promotion playoffs.
Pompey, who haven't won in their last three outings, still have a game in hand over Oxford United. Portsmouth can usurp them with a victory on Tuesday as they're currently level on points.
Danny Cowley's side will be particularly confident of their chances after seeing the Robins' current poor form. They languish at rock bottom in the standings with 37 points from 42 games.
Since winning back-to-back games against Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers at the end of last month, Swindon have lost their next five games. They are running out of time to salvage their campaign.
John Sheridan even resigned after Saturday's 4-1 loss to Wimbledon, with Tommy Wright appointed as caretaker manager.
Swindon Town vs Portsmouth Head-To-Head
There have been only five previous clashes between the sides, with two of them going Swindon's way and the remaining three being Portsmouth victories.
Their earlier clash this season went to Pompey, who claimed a 2-0 win at home. However, Portsmouth were thrashed 5-0 on their last visit to Swindon eight years ago.
Swindon Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L
Portsmouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L
Swindon Town vs Portsmouth Team News
Swindon Town
There are no known injury concerns for the Robins. Meanwhile, Mathieu Baudry has returned to full training and might be included in the matchday squad.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Portsmouth
Michael Jacobs has been ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his knee against Wigan, while Jordy Hiwula and Ellis Harrison are also unavailable.
Furthermore, Jack Whatmough is facing a lengthy suspension for a red card he received in the loss to MK Dons.
Injured: Michael Jacobs, Jordy Hiwula, and Ellis Harrison
Suspended: Jack Whatmough
Unavailable: None
Swindon Town vs Portsmouth Predicted XI
Swindon Town (3-5-2): Lee Camp; Anthony Grant, Taylor Curran, Jonathan Grounds; Paul Caddis, Joel Grant, Jack Payne, Matt Palmer, Jordan Garrick; Tyler Smith, Brett Pitman.
Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Craig MacGillivray; Callum Johnson, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett, Charlie Daniels; Tom Naylor, Harvey White; Marcus Harness, Ryan Williams, Ronan Curtis; John Marquis.
Swindon Town vs Portsmouth Prediction
Swindon are unlikely to replicate last year's mauling and might instead be at the receiving end of one from Portsmouth.
Prediction: Swindon Town 0-3 Portsmouth