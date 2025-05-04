Switchbacks vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2025

Switchbacks will host New York Red Bulls at Weidner Field on Tuesday in the round of 32 of the 2024-25 US Open Cup. The home side have endured a difficult start to their USL Championship campaign after winning the league title last season and will turn their attention to cup action this week.

They were drawn against third-tier side One Knoxville in their cup opener last month and picked up a narrow 3-2 victory, with former Philadelphia Union midfielder Anthony Fontana coming off the bench to score the game-winner in the first half of extra time.

New York Red Bulls have struggled for results in Major League Soccer this season and currently find themselves ninth in the Eastern Conference. They suffered a 4-1 hiding away at Inter Miami last time out, conceding three of those goals in the first half and have the perfect opportunity to kick-start their season with a relatively straightforward fixture in the cup.

The visitors last appeared in the US Open Cup back in 2023, beating DC United 1-0 in their tournament opener, and will be keen to kick things off with a win here as well.

Switchbacks vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Switchbacks and the Red Bulls.

The hosts' last competitive meeting against top-flight opposition came back in June 2016 when they faced Colorado Rapids in the fourth round of the Cup, where they lost 1-0.

The visitors have never won the domestic cup, although they have finished runners-up on two occasions most recently in 2017.

Switchbacks have conceded 15 goals in the USL Championship this season. Only Phoenix Rising (17) have shipped more.

Switchbacks vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The second-tier outfit are on a three-game winless streak and have won just twice all season. They are badly mismatched ahead of the midweek clash and can only be expected to give a good account of themselves in front of their home fans on Tuesday.

New York RB have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last six. They are, however, the far stronger side ahead of Tuesday's encounter and should pick up their first away win of the season here.

Prediction: Switchbacks 1-3 New York Red Bulls

Switchbacks vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

