Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: 5 Talking Points as Breel Embolo scores the winner against the country of his birth | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Switzerland secured a tightly-contested 1-0 win over Cameroon in their opening game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Swiss team entered this contest on the back of three wins and two defeats in their last five games across competitions, including friendlies. They were drawn into Group G and were the instant favorites to qualify in second place behind Brazil. Coach Murat Yakin fielded a strong XI for this game.

Cameroon, on the other hand, arrived in Qatar on the back of one win, two draws, and two defeats in as many games as they struggled for consistency. They face an uphill task to try and qualify for the knockout phase from this group.

ESPN India @ESPNIndia goals this season for Choupo-Moting

of the



Who will lead their country to a winning start



#SUICMR #FIFAWorldCup goals this season for Choupo-Moting Xhaka instrumental in taking Arsenal to theof the #PL Who will lead their country to a winning start #Qatar2022 🇨🇲 1️⃣1️⃣ goals this season for Choupo-Moting ✌️🇨🇭 Xhaka instrumental in taking Arsenal to the 🔝 of the #PL 💪Who will lead their country to a winning start #Qatar2022?#SUICMR #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/psqsLk7IUt

Switzerland made a decent start to the game and narrowly edged Cameroon 51 to 49 in the possession stats. They looked solid in midfield and passed the ball well but their main goalscoring threat was from set-pieces. Despite attempting three shots, however, they failed to hit the target in the first period.

Cameroon, on the other hand, made the most of the time they had possession of the ball. They fired five shots at the goal with two of them on target. Their forwards looked sharp but could not score from the chances they had. Switzerland and Cameroon were deadlocked at 0-0 going into the break.

Switzerland made a flying start to the second half as they scored just three minutes after the restart. Xherdan Shaqiri's teasing delivery into the box rolled all the way to Breel Embolo, who had the easiest of finishes from a few yards out. Interestingly, the Cameroon-born Swiss striker chose not to celebrate his goal, resulting in an iconic moment of football heritage.

The possession stats for the second period were identical to that of the first but Cameroon were far more clinical in front of goal. They attempted three shots with all of them on target but were met with a determined Yann Sommer in goal. They were unable to break the Swiss defense down as the game ended 1-0.

With that said, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Both Switzerland and Cameroon made cautious starts to the game

Both Switzerland and Cameroon looked sharp on the ball as they tried to create chances to arrive in the opponent's box. Despite moving the ball well, they seemed slightly reluctant to commit too many men forward with the worry of being exposed at the back.

There was barely anything to separate the two sides in terms of possession in the first period as the Swiss narrowly edged the stat 51 to 49. However, Cameroon managed two shots on target while Switzerland failed to hit the target altogether. The general consensus at half-time was that both teams needed to be more fearless if they were to get more than a draw in this game.

#4. The midfield battle was the key factor in determining the winner

Midfielders from either side gave it their all as their duels played a big part in deciding the winner of this game.

Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler had a good game for Switzerland as they passed the ball around well and were sharp to win the ball back as well. Xhaka and Freuler won most of their duels, helping their side control midfield for certain phases in the game.

Frank Anguissa and Marting Hongla played well for Cameroon as well. Despite winning more duels and passing the ball around with good creativity, they were unable to break down Switzerland's defense.

#3. Yann Sommer and Andre Onana made incredible reflex saves

With a total of eight shots fired on target between the two sides, goalkeepers on either end were in the thick of the action.

Andre Onana was called upon thrice and made two good saves, including a stunning stop to deny the Swiss from close range in the second half. However, he was beaten from point-blank range as Embolo tapped in to give his team the lead.

Sommer, on the other hand, saved all the shots that Cameroon fired on target. He made two stops in the first half and three in the second half to earn his clean sheet.

#2. Switzerland missed a few glorious chances to score

Manuel Akanji had the game's first big chance to score as he fired a header wide of the mark despite being unmarked and just a couple of yards from goal. Granit Xhaka, too, had two opportunities to score but fired one attempt wide and saw the other saved by Onana. Ruben Vargas attempted one shot on target as well but was unable to beat the 'keeper as the Swiss were left to rue their missed chances.

#1. Breel Embolo scores his first-ever World Cup goal against the country of his birth

In one of the most extraordinary events in modern-day football, Embolo scored his maiden goal in World Cups against the country of his birth. He was born in Yaounde, Cameroon in 1997 before his family moved to France and eventually to Switzerland.

Embolo made a name for himself while playing for FC Basel in Switzerland, where he caught the attention of some of Europe's top teams between 2014 and 2016.

Here is a photo that captures globalization in football perfectly:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Breel Embolo didn't celebrate after scoring against Cameroon, the country where he was born.



Respect 🤝 Breel Embolo didn't celebrate after scoring against Cameroon, the country where he was born.Respect 🤝 https://t.co/LMmTKMeVmC

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes