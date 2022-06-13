Switzerland 1-0 Portugal: Selecao Player Ratings as they fall short to a determined Swiss unit led by 'keeper Jonas Omlin | UEFA Nations League 2022

Portugal lost 1-0 to Switzerland in the group stages of the UEFA Nations League in Geneva on Sunday, June 13.

The hosts entered this contest having lost 1-0 to Spain in their last game on June 9. It was a scrappy game in which they could only muster one shot on target. Having lost all three of their games so far, the Swiss were looking to finally put points on the board.

The Selecao, on the other hand, saw off the Czech Republic 2-0 in their last outing. With players finding rhythm and team chemistry flourishing, they came into the game as the favorites.

However, they were without their main man Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a first-half brace the last time the two sides met. That game had ended in a 4-0 win for Portugal.

Utd District @UtdDistrict Cristiano Ronaldo has a first-half brace for Portugal against Switzerland Cristiano Ronaldo has a first-half brace for Portugal against Switzerland 🇵🇹🔴 https://t.co/zMSjZgdLfD

Switzerland began the game exactly like they needed to, sending the home fans into raptures after an early goal. Silvan Widmer found himself in a great position on the right flank and played a teasing ball into the box. Haris Seferovic met the ball with an uncontested header to make it 1-0 inside the first minute.

There was further drama after 10 minutes as Switzerland found themselves on the counter attack. The ball was played in from the right and struck Nuno Mendes on the arm, with the referee awarding the penalty instantly.

All of Portugal's players hounded the referee as they believed there was a clear foul in the build-up. Danilo was booked in the commotion for showing dissent.

However, the VAR advised the on-field referee to review the sequence. The penalty was reversed and a free-kick was awarded to the visitors for a foul on Andre Silva in the build-up to the handball incident.

Squawka @Squawka Switzerland have taken the lead for the first time in the 2022/23 Nations League.



A goal after 55 seconds from Haris Seferovic. 🤯 Switzerland have taken the lead for the first time in the 2022/23 Nations League.A goal after 55 seconds from Haris Seferovic. 🤯 https://t.co/NNWIUSCagK

Portugal used those incidents as wake-up calls and soon found their stride as they created some chances of their own. Silva saw his shot blocked on one of the visitors' counter-attacks. Rafael Leao used his pace to run into open spaces but provided no end product.

Neither side created a clear-cut chance as the sides headed into half-time. Switzerland were ahead 1-0 at the break.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



Seferovic



The Swiss lead at the break. Switzerland 1-0 Portugal HT:SeferovicThe Swiss lead at the break. Switzerland 1-0 Portugal HT:⚽️ SeferovicThe Swiss lead at the break. https://t.co/ogyZlD1OzI

Both managers made one change each as the teams came out for the second half. Renato Steffen replaced Silvan Widmer for Switzerland, while Goncalo Guedes came on for Otavio for the visitors.

The hosts saw very little of the ball as Portugal dominated possession in the early exchanges of the second period. They created nearly all the chances and played most of the game in the Swiss half. Santos brought on Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva as he looked to give his side one last push to grind out a result.

The Swiss could barely break out of their own half as they were pressed deep into their own by Portugal's aggressive play. However, Switzerland defended well in and around the box as Nico Elvedi and Granit Xhaka controlled those areas. Goalkeeper Jonas Omlin put in a performance to remember in goal as he made several saves.

MHSC @MontpellierHSC



Victoire pour Jonas Omlin titulaire ce soir avec un clean sheet !



Suisse 1-0 Portugal Ligue des nationsVictoire pour Jonas Omlin titulaire ce soir avec un clean sheet !Suisse1-0Portugal Ligue des nations 🏆Victoire pour Jonas Omlin titulaire ce soir avec un clean sheet ! ⛔️Suisse 🇨🇭 1-0 🇵🇹 Portugal https://t.co/SnomYWJc9H

Portugal had a couple of great chances to equalize in the dying embers of the game. Pepe had the best of the lot after he stayed forward and crept in at the far post to meet a long ball. However, he couldn't make good enough contact with the ball and dragged his effort wide.

Switzerland held on to secure their first points of the tournament as they beat Portugal 1-0. It was a rare off-day for the visitors as they failed to score.

Spain now lead League A Group 2 after their 2-0 win over Czech Republic on the same day. Portugal are in second place, just a point behind the Spanish side.

That said, let's take a look at Selecao's player ratings from the game.

Portugal Player Ratings

Rui Patricio - 6.5/10

Patricio had a relatively poor game in goal. He made just one save and played three accurate long balls.

Joao Cancelo - 6.5/10

Cancelo was caught napping early in the game after failing to contest a header with Seferovic which eventually found the back of the net.

He won two of his six ground duels and played three accurate long balls and two accurate crosses. He also won two of his six duels. Cancelo was booked for a foul early in the second half.

Pepe - 7/10

Pepe had a solid game at the back and was unlucky to end up on the losing side. He won eight of his 13 duels, making three tackles and one clearance. Pepe also attempted three shots, with just one of them on target.

Danilo Pereira - 7.5/10

Danilo put in a great performance at the heart of Portugal's defense and looked solid playing alongside Pepe. He won five of his six duels and played three accurate long balls. He received a yellow card for dissent.

Nuno Mendes - 8/10

Statistically, Mendes was by far the best player for Portugal. He won six of his 11 duels, making two tackles and one interception. He also created two big chances and played four key passes.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes was Portugal's chief creator and midfield general. He played four accurate long balls, two accurate crosses and one key pass. He was also effective in winning possession as he won both of his duels.

Ruben Neves - 7/10

Neves was subbed off around the 80-minute mark after putting in a decent performance for Portugal. He passed the ball with 86% accuracy, playing two key passes and three accurate long balls.

Otavio - 6.5/10

Otavio had a decent game as he played just 45 minutes. He failed to get into key areas as Switzerland defended well. He won one of his three ground duels and played one key pass.

Rafael Leao - 6.5/10

Leao had an average outing as he was marked well and prevented from creating too many chances. He played two accurate long balls and one accurate cross during the game.

Andre Silva - 6.5/10

Silva looked off-colour throughout the game and failed to impose himself on the proceedings. He attempted two shots, of which just one was on target.

Vitinha - 7/10

Vitinha played nearly three quarters of the game and put in a good performance. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including three accurate long balls, one accurate cross and one key pass.

Substitutes

Goncalo Guedes - 7.5/10

Guedes added some much-needed fresh legs to his side when he came on at half-time. He attempted a total of three shots, with just one of them on target. Guedes also missed one big chance to level the scoreline.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Jota came on midway through the second half and put in a decent shift. He attempted four shots, of which just one was on target. He also won four of his seven duels.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

Silva went on to change the complexion of the game as Portugal dominated possession. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, playing three key passes. He also had two shots on target which were saved by Omlin.

Matheus Nunes - 6.5/10

Nunes replaced Bruno Fernandes in the closing stages of the game but failed to make an impact.

Ricardo Horta - 7/10

Horta came on to replace Ruben Neves, wearing the coveted #7 shirt in Ronaldo's absence. He played two accurate crosses and passed the ball with 100% accuracy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far