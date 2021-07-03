Switzerland 1-1 Spain: 5 talking points as La Roja win on penalties | UEFA Euro 2020

Spain progressed through to the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2020 after prevailing over Switzerland on penalties. La Roja dominated the game from the first whistle, enjoying lengthy spells of possession. However, they didn't have any meaningful efforts on goal before a Jordi Alba strike from outside the box took a wicked deflection and ended up in the back of the net.

Spain continued to dominate in the second half, but could not find another goal to add security to their existing lead. This proved costly as Xherdan Shaqiri provided the finishing touch on a Swiss counter-attack to level things up.

Minutes later, Remo Freuler was given his marching orders with a straight red card, but 10-men Switzerland continued to frustrate the Spaniards. There was nothing to separate the two sides after 90+plus minutes of football, but ultimately Spain triumphed in the penalty shootout.

Here are five talking points from Friday's match between Spain and Switzerland.

#5 Lack of cutting edge haunts Spain

Spain couldn't create many clear chances for Alvaro Morata

Despite having over 70% of the ball over the course of the match, Spain's lack of an X-factor in the final third proved costly. It was not for a lack of trying, as the Spaniards attempted more shots at the Swiss goal in the first half of extra-time than their opponents did all game.

However, with the Swiss defense tightly packed in their own box, Spain were left frustrated by their own lack of innovative ideas to score. Even when the chances did fall to their forwards, they failed to make clean contact with the football or were wayward with their accuracy at goal.

One might question Enrique's decision not to bring Thiago Alcantara on until deep into extra time. While the Spaniards did overload the opposition penalty area with their forwards, there was no one to create a clear-cut opportunity.

#4 Yann Sommer has a field day to keep Spain at bay

Sommer had a game to remember, despite the loss

Yann Sommer has been representing his nation for nearly a decade now. During this time, he has single-handedly won his country a number of matches courtesy of his stunning shot-stopping ability. Sommer's heroics on Friday evening were right up there with his best performances, as he saved just about everything Spain threw at his goal.

Yann Sommer made 10 saves against Spain today, then kept out a penalty in the shoot-out.



Football can be a cruel sport 💔#EURO2020 | #SUI #ESP pic.twitter.com/LJE3iG4KPl — Goal (@goal) July 2, 2021

After Switzerland were reduced to ten men, Spain turned on the heat and fired shot after shot at Sommer's goal. The Borussia Moenchengladbach man was unfazed as he flew to his left, right, and center to thwart away Spanish attempts to find the back of his net. Although he couldn't lead his team to a win, there was little wrong with his performance on the night.

