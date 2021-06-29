Euro 2020: Switzerland stun France to reach quarter-finals 

World champions France were eliminated from Euro 2020 following their shock defeat in the penalty shootout against Switzerland in the last-16 of the competition. The Swiss side turned in a courageous display against the tournament favourites to set up a mouth-watering tie against 2012 European champions Spain in the quarter-finals.

Vladimir Petkovic's men made a stunning start to the game as Haris Seferovic gave his side an early lead. Steven Zuber, who starred in Switzerland's 3-1 victory over Turkey, delivered a beautiful cross into the box which was headed home by the Benfica forward.

Adrien Rabiot came close to grabbing an equalizer for France but his long-range strike fizzed just wide of the post. The world champions went into half time trailing by a goal.

Switzerland were presented with a glorious opportunity to double their advantage as they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Steven Zuber inside the penalty area. Ricardo Rodriguez stepped up but was denied by a spectacular save from Hugo Lloris.

Petkovic's men were then made to rue the missed penalty as Karim Benzema scored twice inside two minutes to give his side the lead. Paul Pogba then scored a splendid long-range goal to give his side a two-goal cushion.

Switzerland stage a stunning comeback to force the game into extra time

Mario Gavranovic's stunning late strike for Switzerland forced the game into extra-time

Haris Seferovic scored his second goal of the game in the 81st-minute to give his side a lifeline. The striker headed home from close range from Kevin Mbabu's cross to bring the game back to life. Mario Gavranovic then went on to score a spectacular goal in the 90th-minute to bring his side level.

Kingsley Coman also came mightily close to sealing the win for France with almost the last kick of the game as he struck the crossbar with a very good effort. The game went into extra time with a 3-3 scoreline.

Benjamin Pavard was presented with the best goalscoring opportunity in the first half of extra time but his effort was kept out by a brilliant save from Yann Sommer. Kylian Mbappe also squandered a glorious opportunity to put his side into the lead as he blasted the ball into the side netting from a promising position.

The game remained level after extra time and was forced into a penalty shootout. Switzerland won 5-4 on penalties following a decisive miss from the spot by Kylian Mbappe.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar