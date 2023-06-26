Switzerland U21 vs France U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

Switzerland U21 will face France U21 at the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu on Wednesday in the third round of the group stages of the 2023 U21 European Championship.

Patrick Rahmen's men opened their continental campaign with a 2-1 victory over Norway with Dan Ndoye and Young Boys' Kastriot Imeri getting on the scoresheet to overturn a one-goal deficit. They were, however, beaten 3-2 by Italy in their second group game, finding themselves three goals down at the interval before scoring two consolation goals in the second half.

Switzerland sit third in their group with three points picked up so far. Victory on Wednesday will see them advance to the knockout stages provided Italy fail to win elsewhere, while a draw could also suffice.

France also kicked things off in the U21 Euros on a positive note, beating Italy 2-1 via goals from Arnaud Kalimuendo and Olympique Lyonnais' Bradley Barcola. They then sealed their quarterfinal spot with a 1-0 victory over Norway in their second group game via a second-half strike from Crystal Palace's Michael Olise.

Switzerland U21 vs France U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between the two nations. Switzerland have won two of those games while France have won three times. Their other matchup ended in a draw.

Les Bleuets picked up a 3-1 in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a run of back-to-back defeats in this fixture.

Switzerland are without a clean sheet in their six games in this fixture.

France have the best defensive record in Group D so far with just one goal conceded.

Patrick Rahmen's men have the joint-best offensive record in the European Championship so far with a goal tally of four.

Switzerland U21 vs France U21 Prediction

Switzerland's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have struggled defensively in recent times and will need to sort that out to stand a chance against their high-flying opponents.

France are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one game since September 2021. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Sylvain Ripoll's men win this one.

Prediction: Switzerland U21 1-3 France U21

Switzerland U21 vs France U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: France

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their six matches)

