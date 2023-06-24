Switzerland U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2023 

Switzerland and Italy square off at the Club Arena in the 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship on Sunday (June 25).

The Swiss came from behind to claim a 2-1 win against Norway on Thursday. Emil Ceide put the Scandinavians ahead in the tenth minute.

Young Boys forward Kastriot Imeri assisted Dan Ndoye for the equaliser in the 36th minute before scoring the winner 11 minutes into the second half.

Italy, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat against France. Arnaud Kalimuendo and Pietro Peligro scored first-half goals to ensure that both sides went into the break level. Bradley Barcola scored the winniler just past the hour mark.

The defeat left Italy at joint-bottom of the standings with zero points. Switzerland, meanwhile, are joint-top with three points.

Switzerland U21 vs Italy U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed five times, with Italy winning twice and drawing thrice.

Their most recent clash in March 2015 saw Italy claim a 3-0 win.

Switzerland have conceded the first goal in five of their last six U-21 Euro games.

Italy have not lost consecutive games since 2018.

Switzerland's last five games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Italy have conceded just once in five games.

Ten of Switzerland's last 11 U-21 games have produced at least three goals.

Switzerland U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction

Italy are the joint-most successful team in U-21 Euro history with five wins. However, they have not triumphed at this level since Alberto Gilardino inspired them to victory in Germany in 2004.

Switzerland, for their part, are aiming to avoid a second consecutive group stage elimination at the U-21 Euros. If they avoid defeat, they will take one step into the knockout. A defeat for Italy will all but see them eliminated at the first hurdle for the third time in five appearances.

Switzerland are one of the most expansive sides in the tournament, and the trend to continue. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-2 Italy

Switzerland U21 vs Italy U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Italy to score over 1.5 goals

