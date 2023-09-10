Switzerland vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023 

Switzerland will host Andorra at the Stade Tourbillon on Tuesday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side enjoyed a bright start to their continental campaign but have dropped off the pace of late, dropping important points in back-to-back matches. They played out a 2-2 draw against Kosovo last time out and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points before their opponents scored a leveler deep into additional time.

Switzerland sit atop their group with 11 points from five games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Andorra, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up points in their Euro qualifiers so far and are all but out of the reckoning for advancement.

They played out a 2-2 draw against Belarus in their game on Saturday and could have no complaints about the result after failing to create any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in Group I with just two points from an obtainable 15 and will be looking to add to that tally here.

Switzerland vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just three meetings between Switzerland and Andorra. The hosts have won all three matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 7-2.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and have managed just one in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Switzerland have scored 14 goals in the continental qualifiers so far. Only Portugal (15) and England (16) have scored more.

Andorra have the worst offensive record in Group I so far with a goal tally of three.

The A-Team were ranked 13th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 141 places above their midweek opponents.

Switzerland vs Andorra Prediction

Switzerland are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last five matches. They have won three of their last four games on home soil and will be looking forward to Tuesday's clash.

Andorra, meanwhile, are on an eight-game winless run with five of those games ending in defeat. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the home team win this one.

Prediction: Switzerland 4-1 Andorra

Switzerland vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Switzerland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in two of their last three matchups)