Switzerland vs Austria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2024

Switzerland will invite Austria to the Kybunpark in a friendly on Saturday. Both teams head to Germany after this match to continue their preparations for UEFA Euro 2024.

The hosts met Estonia in a friendly earlier this week and registered a 4-0 home win with Steven Zuber, Zeki Amdouni, Nico Elvedi, and Xherdan Shaqiri finding the back of the net. They have kept clean sheets in all three games in 2024 thus far.

The visitors made it six wins on the trot in all competitions earlier this week with a 2-1 home win over Serbia in a friendly. Patrick Wimmer and Christoph Baumgartner scored early in the first half to give Austria an unassailable lead.

Trending

Switzerland vs Austria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 42 times in all competitions since 1917. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with 24 wins. The hosts have 13 wins to their name and five games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a three-game winning streak against the visitors, scoring six goals and conceding just twice.

The hosts have suffered just one loss in their last 13 games in all competitions. The visitors, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last 15 games.

Switzerland are unbeaten in their last six friendlies at home, recording five wins.

Austria have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games in all competitions while scoring 15 goals.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six away games in all competitions, recording five wins and keeping four clean sheets.

Switzerland vs Austria Prediction

Rossocrociati have won their last two games with a 5-0 aggregate score after enduring a five-game winless run between October and March. They are unbeaten in their last nine home games and will look to build on that form. They have won five of their last six friendlies against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Das Team head into the match on a six-game-winning run and will look to keep that streak alive. They have won their last four away games, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

Both teams have been in good touch recently and considering their recent goalscoring record, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-2 Austria

Switzerland vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Xherdan Shaqiri to score or assist any time - Yes