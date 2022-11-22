Switzerland vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24th 2022 

Switzerland will face Cameroon at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup game.

The A-Team enjoyed a brilliant qualification campaign, going undefeated in their eight games and finishing atop the group table with 18 points. They were beaten 2-0 by Ghana in a friendly clash last time out and will be looking to bounce back here after a sub-par performance against the Black Stars.

Switzerland went unbeaten in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup and will be looking to replicate that this year.

Cameroon also performed well in their World Cup qualifiers, pipping Ivory Coast to the top spot in their group with a 1-0 win over the Elephants. They then locked horns with Algeria in the playoffs, winning the two-legged tie on away goals.

The African side have been knocked out of the group stages in their last five World Cup appearances and will hope for better luck this time around.

Switzerland vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Switzerland and Cameroon.

The A-Team have had 14 meetings against African opposition, winning six times, drawing twice and losing the other six.

Cameroon's most recent matchup against European opposition came back in 2017 when they faced Germany in the Confederations Cup, losing 3-1.

The Swiss are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions while their opponents have failed to keep any in their last four.

The Indomitable Lions have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last six games on foreign soil.

Switzerland vs Cameroon Prediction

Switzerland's latest result ended a run of three consecutive victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won just one of their last six games away from home and while they could struggle here, the Swiss are the clear favorites to win on Thursday.

Cameroon head into the World Cup on the back of a four-game winless run and will be desperate to end that streak here. They could, however, see defeat against stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

Switzerland vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Switzerland

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the A-Team's last six matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The Indomitable Lions' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

