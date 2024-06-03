Switzerland vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Switzerland will invite Estonia to Swissporarena in a friendly on Tuesday. The hosts play Austria in another friendly later this week, before heading to Germany for their UEFA Euro 2024 preparations.

The hosts returned to winning ways after five games in their previous outing, registering a 1-0 away triumph over the Republic of Ireland in a friendly in March, with Xherdan Shaqiri scoring the match's only goal in the 23rd minute.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form and are winless in all competitions since January 2023. They met Finland in a friendly in March, suffering a 2-1 loss, extending their losing streak to five games.

Switzerland vs Estonia Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed four times in all competitions and this will be their first meeting in a friendly. The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture, winning all four games.

They last met in the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, with the hosts recording a 4-0 win on aggregate.

Switzerland form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-D

Estonia form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Switzerland vs Estonia Team News

Switzerland

Becir Omeragic, Ulisses Garcia, and Aurèle Amenda are ill and have left the training camp along with Bryan Okoh and Joël Monteiro, who are nursing injuries. Head coach Murat Yakin now has 33 players available for the friendlies and he will have to name the final 26-man squad for Euro 2024 later this week.

Injured: Becir Omeragic, Ulisses Garcia, Aurèle Amenda, Bryan Okoh, Joël Monteiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Estonia

Taijo Teniste, Joonas Tamm, Mattias Käit, Markus Soomets, Rauno Sappinen, and Oliver Jürgens have dropped out of training due to injuries while 16-year-old prodigy Patrik Kristal will only join the team on June 7.

Michael Schjønning-Larsen is also not fit enough for this match and is a doubt for the Baltic Cup game against the Faroe Islands.

Injured: Taijo Teniste, Joonas Tamm, Mattias Käit, Markus Soomets, Rauno Sappinen, Oliver Jürgens, Michael Schjønning-Larsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs Estonia Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yann Sommer; Yvon Mvogo, Manuel Akanji, Cedric Zesiger, Leonidas Stergiou; Uran Bislimi, Fabian Rieder, Granit Xhaka, Zeki Amdouni; Andi Zeqiri, Ruben Vargas

Estonia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Karl Hein; Rasmus Peetson, Artur Pikk, Karol Mets, Maksim Paskotsi; Rocco Robert Shein, Kevor Palumets, Martin Vetkal, Konstantin Vassiljev; Erik Sorga, Alex Tamm

Switzerland vs Estonia Prediction

Rossocrociati have been in good touch recently and have suffered just one loss in their last 12 games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games in all competitions, recording four wins, and are strong favorites.

Sinisärgid are winless in their last 13 games in all competitions, suffering 11 defeats. They have scored just six goals in that period, which is a cause for concern. They have failed to score in four meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

Considering the hosts' dominance in this fixture and better squad quality, Switzerland are expected to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-0 Estonia