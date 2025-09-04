Switzerland vs Kosovo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Switzerland and Kosovo get the ball rolling in Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns on Friday. Franco Foda’s men journey to St. Jakob-Park on a run of eight back-to-back victories and will be looking to extend this blistering form.

Switzerland capped off their friendly schedule in style last time out when they cruised to a 4-0 victory over the United States at Geodis Park on June 11.

Murat Yakin’s side kicked off the year with a 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland in their first friendly outing on March 21 before claiming consecutive victories over Luxembourg, Mexico, and the USA.

Switzerland will look to move on from their horror outing in last year’s UEFA Nations League, where they failed to win any of their six matches (4L, 2D) to suffer relegation into League B.

Kosovo, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results last time out when they picked up a 4-2 victory over Comoros in their friendly clash on June 9.

With that result, Foda’s men have won each of their last eight matches across all competitions, a run which saw them clinch promotion into League B of the Nations League after edging out Iceland 5-2 on aggregate in the promotion/relegation playoffs.

Kosovo’s stellar form has been due to the solid job done in attack, where they have netted 24 goals across their last eight matches while keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Switzerland vs Kosovo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Switzerland and Kosovo, with each of their previous three encounters ending in a deadlock.

Switzerland have failed to win their last seven competitive matches, losing five and claiming two draws since June’s 2-0 victory over Italy.

Kosovo are on a run of five straight competitive away games without defeat, picking up four wins and one draw since October 2023.

Switzerland are unbeaten in nine of their most recent 10 competitive home matches, picking up four wins and five draws since June 2022.

Switzerland vs Kosovo Prediction

Kosovo have won each of their eight matches in the last 12 months and will welcome the challenge of a Switzerland side who have failed to taste victory in their last seven competitive games.

However, Yakin’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we predict they will kickstart their qualifying campaign with a win in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Kosovo

Switzerland vs Kosovo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Switzerland to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Kosovo’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in eight of the visitors’ last nine matches)

