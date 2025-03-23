Switzerland vs Luxembourg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Switzerland will face Luxembourg at Kybunpark on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side have endured a difficult run of results over the past few months and will need to buck up their ideas ahead of their World Cup qualifying campaign which kicks off in September.

Ad

They played out a 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park on Friday, falling behind in the opening 20 minutes of the contest before Toulouse's Vincent Sierro leveled the scores later in the half to register his maiden international strike.

Luxembourg are also gearing up for the World Cup qualifiers as they look to shake off their disappointing Nations League campaign last year. They locked horns with Sweden in friendly action on Saturday and picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory, with 23-year-old Seid Korac heading home the sole goal of the game midway through the first half.

Ad

Trending

Following Tuesday's game, both sides will return to action in the summer with Switzerland set to play Mexico and Luxembourg set to host Slovenia.

Switzerland vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between the two nations. Switzerland have won 10 of those games while Luxembourg have won just once, with their final matchup ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in November 2011 which the A-Team won 1-0 via a first-half strike from Granit Xhaka.

Luxembourg have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Switzerland were ranked 20th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit some distance away from their midweek opponents in 92nd place.

Ad

Switzerland vs Luxembourg Prediction

The A-Team are without a win in their last eight matches, with five of those games ending in defeat. They have, however, had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will be confident of ending their disappointing streak this week.

D'Rout Léiwen, meanwhile, saw their latest result end an eight-game winless run and they will be looking to take inspiration from that on Tuesday. They are, however, without a win in their last six games on the road and could lose here.

Ad

Prediction: Switzerland 3-1 Luxembourg

Switzerland vs Luxembourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Switzerland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback