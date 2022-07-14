Switzerland vs Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Switzerland will take on the Netherlands in the third round of group stage fixtures of the UEFA Women's Euros on Sunday.

The Swiss ladies will look to bounce back after going down 2-1 to Sweden in their midweek outing. They sit bottom of Group C and will have to be at their best to salvage any positives from this game.

The Netherlands will come into this game after edging out Portugal 3-2 in their midweek clash. They had earlier drawn their opening game against Sweden.

Switzerland vs Netherlands Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have an impressive record against the Swiss ladies, having won three out of the six matches played between the two teams. Switzerland have managed two victories against the Dutch and will look to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-0 victory for the Netherlands. Switzerland were poor on the day and will need to prove a point this weekend.

Netherlands form guide: D-W

Switzerland form guide: L-D

Switzerland vs Netherlands Team News

Netherlands

The Netherlands have no discernible injury concerns and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. Vivianne Miedema became her team's record goalscorer in this competition and will lead the line this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland

Team captain Lia Walti is expected to use her rich experience to guide the team across the tournament. The 29-year-old Arsenal star is not only influential on the pitch but also controls the dressing room.

However, the player to watch is none other than Svenja Folmli. The 19-year-old SC Freiburg forward has won many hearts in the country due to her pace and goal-scoring skills. She is yet to make her Euros debut.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Svenja Folmli

Suspension: None

Switzerland vs Netherlands Predicted Xls

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gaelle Thalmann (GK), Noelle Maritz, Luana Buhler, Rahel Kiwic, Eseossa Aigbogun, Lia Walti, Coumba Sow, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, Riola Xhemaili, Ramona Bachmann, Svenja Folml

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sari van Veenendaal; Lynn Wilms, Stefanie van der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Dominique Janssen; Jackie Groenen, Danielle van de Donk, Sherida Spitse; Jill Roord, Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema.

Switzerland vs Netherlands Women Prediction

Switzerland will have a daunting task at hand this weekend as they take on the leaders of Group C. A defeat will certainly bring down the curtains on their campaign.

We expect the Netherlands to stomp to victory in this tie.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-3 Netherlands

