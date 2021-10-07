Switzerland vs Northern Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Switzerland are set to play Northern Ireland at the Stade de Genève on Saturday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Switzerland come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland in their most recent game. Switzerland boasted the lion's share of possession and managed to restrict Northern Ireland defensively, with Baraclough's men failing to register a shot on target.

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Northern Ireland have won two games, lost two and drawn three.

Switzerland form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Northern Ireland form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland Team News

Switzerland

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin has named a strong squad. The Borussia Monchengladbach quartet of Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo have been named. Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji, Lyon forward Xherdan Shaqiri and Benfica striker Haris Seferovic have been included as well.

There could be a potential debut for Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos. Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel miss out due to injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland have named an experienced squad. Leicester City centre-back Jonny Evans, Leeds United's versatile star Stuart Dallas, Rangers' veteran midfielder Steven Davis and Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair have all been included.

There could be a potential debut for Liverpool's young goalkeeper Liam Hughes. Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans, Preston North End midfielder Alistair McCann, Blackpool attacker Shayne Lavery and Heart of Midlothian defender Michael Smith are among the players who have withdrawn due to injury issues. There are doubts over the availability of Leicester City's Jonny Evans.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jonny Evans

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland Predicted XI

Switzlerland Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Michael Aebisher, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (5-3-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Bradley, Craig Cathcart, Paddy McNair, Ciaron Brown, Jamal Lewis, Steven Davis, George Saville, Stuart Dallas, Conor Washington, Josh Magennis

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Switzerland will be without talismanic midfielder Granit Xhaka this time around. Once again, the onus will fall on Xherdan Shaqiri to spearhead Switzerland's attack, with his creativity and technical quality well-renowned. Breel Embolo looked good at Euro 2020, and he could prove to be important as well.

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal confirmed Granit Xhaka will be out for around three months after a ‘significant injury’ to his knee ligament vs. Spurs Arsenal confirmed Granit Xhaka will be out for around three months after a ‘significant injury’ to his knee ligament vs. Spurs https://t.co/bFJXuBAQjj

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, could be without some important players. The likes of Craig Cathcart and Steven Davis are highly experienced operators, while Stuart Dallas has been incredible at Leeds United.

Switzlerland should edge past Northern Ireland here.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-0 Northern Ireland

