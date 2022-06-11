Switzerland vs Portugal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Portugal take on Switzerland on Sunday. Portugal are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Switzerland are rooted to the bottom of their group at the moment and have struggled this season. The Swiss outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Spain this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Portugal, on the other hand, are at the top of Group 2 in League A and have been impressive so far. The Iberian giants eased past Czech Republic by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Switzerland vs Portugal Head-to-Head

Switzerland have a slight edge over Portugal and have won 10 of the 24 matches played between the two teams. Portugal have managed nine victories against Switzerland and will look to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last month and ended in a 4-0 victory for Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace on the day and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Switzerland form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Portugal form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Switzerland vs Portugal Team News

Switzerland have a point to prove

Switzerland

Switzerland have a fully-fit squad going into the match with no injury concerns at the moment. The Swiss thinktank is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team against Portugal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Portugal have a strong squad

Portugal

Ruben Dias is injured at the moment and will not be able to play on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo was exceptional in the reverse fixture and is set to lead the line this weekend.

Injured: Ruben Dias

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Switzerland vs Portugal Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Domingos Duarte, Raphael Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Danilo Pereira; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Switzerland vs Portugal Prediction

Portugal have been impressive in their Nations League campaign and will want to pip Spain to the top spot in the group. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net against Czech Republic and will look to make amends this weekend.

Switzerland are winless in their last five games and have a mountain to climb this week. Portugal are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-3 Portugal

