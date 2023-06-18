Switzerland vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19, 2023

Switzerland entertain Romania at the Swissporarena in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday (June 19).

The hosts have a 100% record in the qualifying campaign and top Group I. In their previous outing, goals from Zeki Amdouni and Remo Freuler helped them to a 2-1 win at Andorra on Friday.

Romania, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the campaign, too, recording two wins in three games. They're second in the group, trailing Switzerland by two points. Romania drew goalless with Kosovo in their previous outing.

Switzerland vs Romania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 13 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1933. Romania lead 5-4.

They last met in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2016 in a 1-1 draw.

Switzerland have the second-best attacking record in the competition, netting ten times in three games.

Romania are unbeaten in four games across competitions, keeping three clean sheets. They have kept clean sheets in their last three away games, too.

Switzerland have won their last four home games, keeping three clean sheets.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Romania failed to score for the first time in seven games following their goalless draw with Kosovo.

Switzerland vs Romania Prediction

Switzerland have had a solid run in the qualifying campaign, winning all three games, being one of just five teams to do so. They have just one win in their last five meetings against Romania, with their last home win coming in 1990.

Romania, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form in recent games, with three wins from their last four games. They're unbeaten in four away, keeping three clean sheets in a row.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-2 Romania

Switzerland vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Zeki Amdouni to score or assist any time - Yes

