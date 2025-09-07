Switzerland vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Switzerland and Slovenia return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at St. Jakob-Park on Monday. Murat Yakin’s men, who are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 competitive home games (5W, 5D) since June 2022, will be looking to make it two wins from two in Group B.

Stade Rennais striker Breel Embolo was on song for Switzerland in Friday’s group opener as he netted a brace to fire them to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Kosovo at St. Jakob-Park.

Yakin’s side have won four games on the spin across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-1 stalemate against Northern Ireland in March.

Switzerland are aiming to reach a fourth straight FIFA World Cup, having crashed out of the global tournament in the round of 16 in each of the last three editions.

Elsewhere, Slovenia turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Sweden at the Stozice Stadium.

Before that, Matjaz Kek’s men were on a three-game winning streak, a run which saw them retain their spot in League B of the UEFA Nations League after a 1-0 aggregate win over Slovakia in March.

While Slovenia will look to take the positives from their display against Sweden and secure their first win in the qualifiers, next up is the daunting challenge of an opposing side who have won five of their last six meetings since February 2003.

Switzerland vs Slovenia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Switzerland boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Slovenia have picked up two wins in that time, while the two nations have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Switzerland have won all but one of their last six matches against Kek’s men, with a 1-0 defeat in October 2014 being the exception.

Slovenia are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, picking up three wins and three draws since a 4-1 loss against Norway in November 2024.

Switzerland vs Slovenia Prediction

Looking at previous meetings between Switzerland and Slovenia, we can expect an exciting contest at St. Jakob-Park as both sides look to secure all three points at St. Jakob-Park.

Switzerland have been near impenetrable on home soil and we are backing them to maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Slovenia

Switzerland vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Switzerland to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Switzerland’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of the hosts’ last eight outings)

