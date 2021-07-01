Switzerland vs Spain Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 45 of UEFA Euro 2020

Spain are back in action with an intriguing Euro 2020 quarterfinal this weekend as they take on Switzerland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Friday. Both teams have played exhilarating knock-out fixtures earlier this week and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Switzerland pulled off a stunning comeback against France earlier this week and will need to put in a similar effort against Spain. The Swiss are perfectly capable of punching above their weight and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Spain had their own adventures in the Round of 16 and were given a massive scare by Croatia's exceptional comeback. Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal spared their blushes on the day, however, and have given Luis Enrique's charges a new lease of life at Euro 2020.

Switzerland vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have an excellent record against Switzerland and have won 16 matches out of a total of 22 games played between the two teams. Switzerland have managed only one victory against Spain and will have to play out of their skins this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the UEFA Nations League last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Gerard Moreno scored a late equaliser on the day and might play a part in this match.

Switzerland form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-L-D

Spain form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-D-D

Switzerland vs Spain: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Spain were impressive against Croatia

After low-scoring draws in their first two matches at Euro 2020, Spain have finally found their shooting boots and became the first team to score five goals in two consecutive matches in the competition. Luis Enrique and Sergio Busquets have had a positive impact on their team and have seen 10 goals scored in their last two matches.

With his sensational strike in extra time against Croatia, Alvaro Morata joined Fernando Torres as Spain's most prolific goalscorer at the Euros with five strikes. Morata has copped his fair share of criticism in recent weeks and is already well on his way towards vindication this summer.

5 - Alvaro Morata has scored his fifth goal at the European Championships, becoming Spain's joint-highest scorer in the competition along with Fernando Torres. Thunderbolt. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/quYGk3O7eQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2021

Spain's flawless record against Switzerland came to an end in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup when the Swiss secured their first-ever victory against La Furia Roja. Spain suffered a similarly abject start to Euro 2020 but have come back admirably to announce themselves as title contenders.

Switzerland have also been in impressive goalscoring form at Euro 2020 and have scored three goals in each of their last two games. The underdogs had never scored more than two goals in a Euro match before this year and may well create more history this weekend.

Xherdan Shaqiri reached a landmark with Switzerland last week by becoming his country's leading goalscorer at major international tournaments with seven goals. Shaqiri did not find the back of the net against France and will be looking to add to his goal tally against Spain.

