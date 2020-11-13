Switzerland vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Switzerland host Spain in a UEFA Nations League tie at St. Jakob Park in Basel on Saturday evening, with the hosts in desperate need of a win in their fight against relegation from League A.

The Swiss have only managed two points from their opening four Nations League - with both draws coming against Germany. Switzerland are now four points behind Ukraine and Germany with two games left to play, and will be relegated with a game to spare, if they lose against Spain on Saturday.

They have played a friendly in preparation for this though, but lost that game 2-1 to Belgium in Brussels. Admir Mehmedi opened the scoring for the Swiss in that game, but a Michy Batshuayi brace gave Belgium the win.

For Spain, their preparation for this game came in the form of a friendly against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, which they drew 1-1. Sergio Canales gave Spain the lead in that game, but they were pegged back by a Donny van de Beek equaliser.

Spain are currently top of Group 4 in League A, but are just a point ahead of Germany and Ukraine, who face each other in Leipzig on Saturday.

Switzerland vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have lost just once to the Swiss in 21 previous matches between the two. That loss came in the group stages of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, that Spain eventually emerged victorious in.

Spain have beaten the Swiss a total of 16 times in the previous meetings between these two teams.

Switzerland form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Spain form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Switzerland vs Spain Team News

Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic doesn't have any known injury concerns at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

From the squad that was available for the friendly against the Netherlands, Luis Enrique could miss Jose Gaya. The Valencia left-back had a nasty clash of heads with Hans Hateboer in that game, and could miss this one. If Gaya isn't fit enough to start, his place in the team will be taken by Sergio Reguilon.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara, Ansu Fati, Rodrigo Moreno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs Spain Predicted XI

Switzeland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schar; Silvan Widmer, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Loris Benito; Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon; Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Canales; Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

Switzerland vs Spain Prediction

Spain are playing some excellent football under Enrique, but have struggled a bit to convert the chances they have created. They had 21 shots in their last Nations League clash against Ukraine, but still didn't manage to find the net.

Switzerland's recent form is patchy at best, so we are predicting a win for La Roja in this game.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-2 Spain