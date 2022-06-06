Switzerland vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Spain take on Switzerland on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Switzerland have made a poor start to their Nations League campaign and will need to bounce back in the coming weeks. The Swiss outfit slumped to a 4-0 defeat against Portugal last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Spain have also made an underwhelming start to their campaign and have a point to prove in this fixture. La Furia Roja were held to a 2-2 draw by Czech Republic in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

UEFA Nations League @EURO2024



Gavi becomes Spain's youngest ever goalscorer (17 years, 304 days), surpassing Ansu Fati (17 years, 311 days)



#NationsLeague WonderkidGavi becomes Spain's youngest ever goalscorer (17 years, 304 days), surpassing Ansu Fati (17 years, 311 days) Wonderkid 💫🇪🇸 Gavi becomes Spain's youngest ever goalscorer (17 years, 304 days), surpassing Ansu Fati (17 years, 311 days) 👏#NationsLeague https://t.co/nUZcm4dkyL

Switzerland vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have an impressive record against Switzerland and have won 17 of the 23 matches played between the two sides. Switzerland have managed five victories against Spain and will need to cut the deficit on Thursday.

Story continues below ad

The previous meeting between the two teams took place at the Euros last year and ended in a penalty shoot-out victory for Spain. Switzerland were impressive on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Switzerland form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Spain form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Switzerland vs Spain Team News

Switzerland have a point to prove

Switzerland

Switzerland have a fully-fit squad going into the match and have no injury concerns at the moment. The Swiss thinktank is unlikely to make drastic changes to the team ahead of the fixture.

Story continues below ad

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Spain have an impressive squad

Spain

Aymeric Laporte is recovering from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this encounter. David de Gea has not been selected in the squad and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Aymeric Laporte

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: David de Gea

Switzerland vs Spain Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo

Story continues below ad

UEFA Nations League @EURO2024 What a start!



Jakub Pešek gives Czech Republic the lead against Spain



#NationsLeague What a start!Jakub Pešek gives Czech Republic the lead against Spain 🇨🇿🆚🇪🇸 What a start! Jakub Pešek gives Czech Republic the lead against Spain ⚽️#NationsLeague https://t.co/EmD5dWFqRp

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Gavi; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Switzerland vs Spain Prediction

Spain were inches away from winning their maiden UEFA Nations League title last year and will want to go a step further this time around. Gavi scored his first international goal against Czech Republic last week and could be rewarded with another start in this match.

Story continues below ad

Switzerland can pull off an upset on their day but have struggled to meet expectations this year. Spain are the better team on paper and should be able to win the game.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-2 Spain

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far