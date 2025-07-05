Switzerland Women vs Iceland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

Switzerland Women and Iceland Women will trade tackles on matchday two of the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship on Sunday (July 6th). The game will be played at Stadion Wankdorf.

The hosts began their tournament on a bright note against Norway, breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute through Nadine Riesen, a lead they took into the break. Ada Hegerberg equalized in the 54th minute while Julia Stierli's 58th-minute own goal settled the contest in the Norwegian's favor.

Iceland, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 loss to Finland. They were reduced to 10 women when Hildur Antonsdottir was sent off for two bookable offenses in the 58th minute. Katariina Kosola scored the match-winner with 20 minutes left on the clock.

The respective losses left both sides on zero points in Group A.

Switzerland Women vs Iceland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Swizerland have four wins from seven head-to-head games. Iceland were victorious once, while two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Iceland twice came back from a two-goal deficit to claim a point in a 3-3 draw at home in the UEFA Nations League.

Iceland have won just one of their last 12 games (six losses).

Switzerland have won just one of their last 10 games (seven losses).

Iceland have won just one of 14 historical games at the Euros (nine losses).

Four of Switzerland's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Switzerland Women vs Iceland Women Prediction

Switzerland conceded two goals in the space of four second-half minutes to let a one-goal lead slip in their opening game. The defeat saw them become the first hosts to lose their opening game at the Women's Euros since the group stage was introduced in 1997. Another loss here would leave them on the verge of being eliminated in the group stage for a third successive Euros.

Iceland are in a similar predicament to their hosts and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. They have never scored more than one goal in a Euro game, so defensive solidity could be key to Þorsteinn Halldórsson's side's chances of success.

We expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Switzerland Women 1-1 Iceland Women

Switzerland Women vs Iceland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

