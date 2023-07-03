Switzerland Women vs Morocco Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2023 

Switzerland Women and Morocco Women will square off in an international friendly on Wednesday.

The Swiss are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw against Zambia in a friendly last week. They took an early lead when Ana-Maria Crnogercevic put them ahead in the eighth minute. But Barbra Banda scored a goal and provided an assist to help the Zambians turn the game around and take a 3-1 lead into the break. Seraina Piubel and Coumba Sow scored after the break to ensure the spoils were shared in the six-goal thriller.

Morocco also shared the spoils in a far less eventful goalless stalemate against Italy.

Both sides will use Wednesday's friendly to finalize preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Switzerland have been drawn in Group A alongside The Philippines, Norway and co-hosts New Zealand. Morocco are grouped in Group H together with Germany, South Korea and Colombia.

Switzerland Women vs Morocco Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Switzerland are currently on a six-game winless run, drawing four games in this sequence.

Each of Morocco's last six games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Switzerland's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Switzerland are winless in their last 12 friendly games.

Morocco have won three of their last 10 friendlies against European opposition.

Switzerland Women vs Morocco Women Prediction

Switzerland will be participating in their second FIFA Women's World Cup but their form heading into the tournament has been below the standards expected. La Nati are on a six-game winless run and have shown a proclivity for draws in recent months.

Morocco, for their part, will be making their debut at the World Cup and have been on an upward trajectory in recent months. The Lionesses of Atlas will be in a confident mood heading into this clash, having proved their mettle in a goalless stalemate against Italy last week.

They will once again enter this game as heavy underdogs but Switzerland's struggles could give them hope of attaining a positive result. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Switzerland 0-0 Morocco

Switzerland Women vs Morocco Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

