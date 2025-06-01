Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2025

The Switzerland Women's national team host Norway's Women's national team at the Stade de Tourbillon in Sion on Tuesday in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League A. The Rossocrociati have flattered to deceive in the competition big time, failing to win any of their five games so far and losing thrice.

With only two points in the bag, they are at the bottom of Group 2 and, as things stand, are heading into League B.

However, they still have a small chance of avoiding it. Switzerland must beat Norway and hope that Iceland lose to France. In that case, the Swiss may head into the relegation play-offs instead of suffering a direct relegation. And in case of a victory by three or more goals, they will finish third by virtue of goal difference.

But winning has been a hard enough task for Pia Sundhage's side, who fell to a crushing 4-0 loss to France on Friday. Clara Mateo, Elisa de Almeida, and Sandy Baltimore struck apiece to give them a three-goal cushion within the opening 20 minutes of the match, before Onema Geyoro added a fourth after the break.

On the other hand, Norway appear safe in second place in the group with five points and just need to match or better Iceland's result against France to stay afloat in League A.

The sides met on Friday in what was a great chance for both teams to turn their fortunes around, but a draw meant things remained how they were at the start of the game. Iceland went in front after 16 minutes through a goal from Sveindis Jónsdóttir, but an own goal from Glodis Viggósdóttir in the 83rd minute allowed Norway back into the tie.

Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four goals scored, Switzerland have the worst offensive record in League A after only Scotland (2) and Wales (3).

The Rossocrociati are winless in their Nations League campaign - only Scotland, Iceland and Wales share the unwanted distinction in League A.

Switzerland are winless in their last seven official games since beating France in a friendly last October.

Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Prediction

Switzerland have flattered to deceive big time as their winless record in the competition shows. Even though Norway haven't been the most formidable side, they are currently in the safe zone.

The Nordic side only need a draw but have enough in the tank to pounce on their hosts' vulnerabilities and seal three points.

Prediction: Switzerland Women 0-1 Norway Women

Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norway Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

