Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2023

Switzerland Women will face Norway Women at the FMG Stadium Waikato on Tuesday in the group stages of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

La Nati enjoyed a positive start to their World Cup campaign as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over the Philippines in their group opener on Friday. Paris Saint-Germain forward Ramona Bachmann opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before the interval before Seraina Piubel doubled the advantage in the second half.

Switzerland sit atop Group A with three points from an obtainable three and will be targeting victory here as they look to strengthen their grip at the top.

Norway, on the other hand, kicked off their campaign on the wrong foot as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to the tournament co-hosts New Zealand. They fell behind early after the restart and failed to find their way back into the game after attempting just one shot on target in the opposition box.

Hege Riise's team will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week.

Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two teams since 2013. Switzerland have won two of their previous matchups while Norway have won once.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in April 2017 which Gresshoppene won 2-1.

Switzerland are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Norway are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

La Nati are ranked 20th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit eight places behind their midweek opponents.

Gresshoppene have featured in every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since its inception in 1991.

Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Prediction

Switzerland's latest result ended a seven-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that next week.

Norway, meanwhile, are on a five-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of Tuesday's clash and should return to winning ways here.

Prediction: Switzerland Women 1-2 Norway Women

Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norway to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last four matchups)