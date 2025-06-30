Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025

Hosts of the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship, Switzerland, will begin their tournament when they face Norway Women on Wednesday (July 2nd). The game will be played at St. Jakobs-Park.

The Swiss finalized their preparations for the tournament with a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic in a friendly last week. They were 2-1 up at the break with Riola Xhemaili and Geraldine Reuteler scoring on either side of Barbora Polcarova. Smilla Vallotto and Svenja Folmi scored second-half goals.

Norway, meanwhile, were last in action when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the UEFA Women's Nations League at the start of June. Vilde Boe Risa's fourth-minute strike settled the contest.

The Scandinavians booked their spot in the Euros with a 7-0 aggregate win over Northern Ireland in the playoffs. Switzerland are here as hosts but also finished top of Group 1 in the Qualifiers. Both nations have been drawn alongside Finland and Iceland in Group A of the tournament.

Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norway have three wins from seven head-to-head games. Switzerland were victorious twice, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

The last four head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Norway have lost five of their last six games at the Euros (one win).

Switzerland have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games.

Nine of Norway's last 11 games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of the seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Prediction

Switzerland might be the hosts of this tournament, but they are one of the less-fancied sides to make an impact. Pia Sundhage's side were winless in eight games but ended this poor run at the right time in their final pre-tournament friendly.

Norway are two-time winners of this tournament and were once the powerhouses of women's football. However, they have hit a nadir in the last few years and were eliminated in the group stage at the last tournament.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Switzerland Women 1-1 Norway Women

Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

