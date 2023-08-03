Switzerland Women vs Spain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023

Switzerland take on Spain at the Eden Park, Auckland, in the Round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday (August 5).

Although Switzerland topped Group A to qualify for the knockouts, their campaign has not been outstanding. They won their first game against the Philippines 2-0 and drew goalless against Norway and New Zealand to claim top spot with five points.

La Nati are participating in the World Cup for the second time and have reached the Round of 16 for the second time. They hope to cross this stage and play their first quarterfinal.

Spain, meanwhile, finished second in Group C, behind high-flying Japan – the only team they lost to in the group stage. La Roja opened their campaign with a 3-0 win against Costa Rica before crushing Zambia 5-0. Their 4-0 defeat against Japan proved that Spain need a quick patch-up ahead of the knockouts.

La Roja are making their third World Cup appearance. They made it to the Round of 16 once, in the 2019 edition. They now come up against a well-organised and unflappable Swiss defensive unit, with each team eager to reach their first quarterfinal.

Switzerland Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times, with Spain winning twice and losing once.

Switzerland have scored six goals against Spain and conceded eight.

Switzerland have won once in their last five games.

Spain have won four times in their last five games.

Switzerland have won once and drawn four times in their last five games, while Spain have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Switzerland: D-D-W-D-D; Spain: L-W-W-W-W

Switzerland Women vs Spain Women Prediction

PSG striker Ramona Bachmann remains Switzerland’s main attacking threat and has proved it by scoring once. One must also not forget goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann, who made 14 breathtaking saves against Norway and another 14 against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Barcelona legend Jennifer Hermoso, who now plies her trade in Mexico with Pachuca, is a huge threat for any side. The Spanish striker has scored twice in this edition and has had five goal attempts.

Spain boast more quality and should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-2 Spain

Switzerland Women vs Spain Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Spain

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Spain to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Switzerland to score - Yes