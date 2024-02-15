Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Sydney FC will welcome Adelaide United to the Sydney Football Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday 17 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Central Coast Mariners last weekend. Rhyan Grant and Anthony Caceres scored for the visitors while an own goal by Daniel Hall gave Sydney a 3-0 victory at the break. Angel Torres scored a consolation strike after the break.

Adelaide United, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw at home to Perth Glory. Hiroshi Ibusuki, Zach Clough and Panagiotis Kikianis scored for the hosts while Adam Taggart, David Williams and Joshua Rawling scored for the visitors to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

The draw left Adelaide United in ninth spot, having garnered 19 points from 16 games. Sydney FC are sixth with 23 points to their name.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides. Sydney FC have 25 wins to their name, Adelaide United were victorious on 21 occasions while 13 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in January 2023 when Adelaide United claimed a 4-3 home win.

The last nine head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with eight games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Adelaide United have won just one of their last seven games (three losses).

Eight of Sydney FC's last nine games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sydney FC's last four games have produced over 9.5 corner kicks.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Prediction

Sydney FC are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, winning and drawing two games each in this run. They hold a two-point advantage in the race for the top six and Talay Ufuk's side will want to consolidate their spot with victory here.

Adelaide United are in a poor run of form and are winless in three. Games between these two sides tend to be expansive affairs and this trend could continue.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Adelaide United

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks