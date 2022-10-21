Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022

Sydney FC will invite Adelaide United to the Allianz Stadium in the third round of the A-League on Sunday (October 23).

The hosts suffered a 3-2 home defeat against Melbourne Victory in the Big Blue derby in their campaign opener before winning 3-1 at Western United last week. Robert Mak scored in both games and will look to continue his goalscoring ways here.

Adelaide, meanwhile, are yet to play at home this season and are winless in their first two league games of the campaign. They played out a 1-1 draw against Wellington Phoenix in their campaign opener before falling to 2-0 defeat against Macarthur last week.

Sydney are fourth in the league table with three points, while Adelaide are in ninth with one point.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 59 times across competitions. Sydney have been the dominant team, leading 25-23 in wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, both teams traded away wins last season. Adelaide's 3-2 away win in April was their first in Sydney since 2016.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.

Sydney have the best-attacking record in the competition, scoring five goals in two games. On the flip side, they have conceded four goals, which is the second-worst defensive record in the league.

Apart from tenth-placed Brisbane Roar, who are yet to open their goalscoring account this term, Adelaide and Perth Glory have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring just once in two league games.

Sydney have scored at least two goals in their last eight home games against Adelaide.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Prediction

The Sky Blues have gotten off to a solid start in the league, at least in the goalscoring department, and are likely to enjoy a prolific outing here. They have a great home record against the visitors and are the favourites.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



We preview Sunday's clash with Adelaide United



#SydneyIsSkyBlue | #SYDvADL Back at the stunning Allianz Stadium for a clash that rarely disappoints 🧨We preview Sunday's clash with Adelaide United Back at the stunning Allianz Stadium for a clash that rarely disappoints 🧨We preview Sunday's clash with Adelaide United ⤵️⤵️#SydneyIsSkyBlue | #SYDvADL

The Reds, meanwhile, have just one goal this season and might struggle. They emerged the victors in their clash at Sydney last season, but an encore looks unlikely. Sydney should secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Adelaide United

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sydney to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Robert Mak to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes