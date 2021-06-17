Sydney FC vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Sydney FC and Adelaide United jostle for a place in the finals of the 2020-21 A-League championship at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium when the sides clash in the last-four on Saturday.

The Sky Blues are looking to become the first side to win the Finals Series for a third year in a row, having clinched the honors in each of the last two editions.

Their form since the last few games holds them in good stead too. They haven't lost in six games now, winning each of their last five while their Adelaide counterparts have hobbled their way here.

With just three victories in their last 11 games, the Reds are looking to find their best form ahead of the semi-finals and even avoid displinary action, having seen a player sent off on four occasions in the last two months alone.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Head-To-Head

The spoils have been closely shared in 51 clashes between the sides before, with Sydney winning on 22 occasions and Adelaide on 18. There have been 11 drawn games between the two teams.

Their lead came after securing a thumping 4-1 victory against the Reds in their last meeting, three weeks ago.

Sydney FC Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Adelaide United Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Team News

Sydney FC

Harry Van Der Saag was on target against Brisbane Roar 12 days ago and will be pushing for a start here, although strikers Adam Le Fondre and Bobo might keep their places in the XI, which means another bench appearance for 18-year old Patrick Wood.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Adelaide United

Tom Juric's brace against Brisbane Roar in the last round might prompt head coach Carl Veart to start him again ahead of Al Hassan Toure. Joshua Cavallo might come into midfield for either Juande or Louis D'Arrigo.

Craig Goodwin suffered a foot injury in training and missed Adelaide United's last game against Brisbane Roar. He remains a doubt for this all-important semi-final clash as well.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Craig Goodwin

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Sydney FC (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Harry Van Der Saag, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland, Joel King; Kosta Barbarouses, Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres, Milos Ninkovic; Bobo, Adam Le Fondre.

Adelaide United (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Ryan Strain, Jordan Elsey, Michael Jakobsen, Javi Lopez; Louis D'Arrigo, Joshua Cavallo; Ben Halloran, Stefan Mauk, Ryan Kitto; Tom Juric.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Prediction

While Adelaide will be confident after their last victory, Sydney have had a good break since beating Brisbane Roar almost two weeks ago and have a good record going into the match too.

It's going to be a close call, but we're predicting a narrow for the Sky Blues.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Adelaide United

